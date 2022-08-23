Ole Miss Transfer Dayton Wade: 'Jahcour Pearson Changed My Life'

OXFORD, Miss. -- The Ole Miss Rebels are preparing for the 2022 season and this training camp is full of new faces.

Receiver Dayton Wade recently transferred from the Bowling Green Falcons to the Ole Miss Rebels. His journey to the Rebels’ locker room relied heavily on faith as he trusted the words of a former teammate and joined the team as a walk-on.

“When I entered the transfer portal, it was definitely a gamble,” Wade said. “Jahcour Pearson told me Lane Kiffin will love what I bring to the table. He changed my life.”

The decision for Wade to transfer seemed to have also been made easier because of his family.

“My family really supported me through the decision to transfer,” Wade said.

Wade really trusted Pearson with what he said, and it makes sense as Wade credits a lot of what he has learned from him.

“There is definitely similarities between me and Jahcour,” Wade said. “He taught me a lot of what I know.”

Not only has Wade had to adjust as a walk-on transfer, but he has also had to transition to a different style of play led by Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin.

“It is similar,” Wade said. “Here it is more going for the big play, while at my old school it was more about picking apart the defense. But the tempo is pretty much the same.”

Wade and the Rebels will host their season opener against the Troy Trojans on Sept. 3. The game will be televised on SEC Network.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.