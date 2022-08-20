Ole Miss Defensive Lineman Jared Ivey Talks Fall Camp Progress, Team Chemistry

The college football regular season is right around the corner for the Ole Miss Rebels, and defensive lineman Jared Ivey is gearing up for his first season in the Southeastern Conference.

Ivey transferred to Ole Miss from the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets back in January and is one of the 17 transfers expected to contribute right away this fall.

Ivey talked to reporters after practice on Friday about how his game has improved since the spring.

"I think my game has adapted a lot," Ivey said. "When I first got here I had to get used to the defense and used to the scheme. But after spring, and a good fall camp. I feel like my game has improved, and I'm feeling really good about it."

Depth along the defensive line was a concern for the Rebels going into camp, but Ivey is not worried about it at all as the season draws closer.

"We've got guys everywhere," Ivey said. "We're deep in every position. I can't wait for us to be able to showcase that on Saturday."

Ole Miss defensive lineman KD Hill has emerged as a leader along the defensive line this offseason, and Ivey also mentioned how Hill has stepped up.

"He's the leader [of the defensive line]," Ivey said. "When I first got here, KD was one of the first guys to take me in and show me love. I really appreciated that, and he plays that type of role for everybody on the team. We love the guy."

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin has worked hard since he was hired to create a winning culture at Ole Miss and that begins in the locker room. Ivey discussed how the team has been getting along throughout camp.

"[We're getting along] great," Ivey said. "When you're in a place where everybody is about winning, things just fall into place quickly. Everybody is wired the same so we all gelled together quickly right off the bat."

