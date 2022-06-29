Skip to main content

Ole Miss Week Four Opponent Preview: Tulsa Golden Hurricane

After taking on the Yellow Jackets in Atlanta, the Rebels return home to face Tulsa in week four.

After its first Power Five road test of the season, the Ole Miss Rebels return home to face the Tulsa Golden Hurricane in week four of the 2022 college football season.

The Hurricane finished the 2021 season with a 7-6 record, capturing a Myrtle Beach Bowl win over Old Dominion in December to push over the .500 mark. Despite regrouping towards the end of the season, Tulsa started the year 0-3 with losses to UC Davis, Oklahoma State and Ohio State before picking up its first win against Arkansas State. Its record would fall to 1-4 after a blowout loss to Houston before winning six of its last eight games.

Here's an overview of the Tulsa team that will travel to Oxford on Sept. 24.

Tulsa Golden Hurricane

2021 Record: 7-6 (5-3 American)

Head Coach: Philip Montgomery (seventh season)

Montgomery is 37-46 in his time at Tulsa. 

Returning Offensive Leaders

Passing: Davis Brin

Brin is the only player who attempted a pass for the Hurricane last season, throwing for over 3,000 yards, 18 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. 

Rushing: Anthony Watkins

Watkins: 86 carries, 634 yards, 4 touchdowns, averaged 7.4 yards per carry

Receiving: JuanCarlos Santana

Santana hauled in 51 receptions for 689 yards and three touchdowns in 2021. 

Returning Defensive Leaders

Tackles: Justin Wright

Wright: 82 tackles, 5.5 TFLs

Interceptions: Justin Wright, Bryson Powers, Jaise Oliver, LJ Wallace

All five: one interception

Sacks: Anthony Goodlow

Goodlow: six sacks, seven TFLs

Ole Miss Rebels

2021 Record: 10-3 (6-2 in SEC)

Head Coach: Lane Kiffin (third season)

Kiffin is 15-8 in his time at Ole Miss.

Ole Miss Week Four Opponent Preview: Tulsa Golden Hurricane

