Ole Miss Week Four Opponent Preview: Tulsa Golden Hurricane
After its first Power Five road test of the season, the Ole Miss Rebels return home to face the Tulsa Golden Hurricane in week four of the 2022 college football season.
The Hurricane finished the 2021 season with a 7-6 record, capturing a Myrtle Beach Bowl win over Old Dominion in December to push over the .500 mark. Despite regrouping towards the end of the season, Tulsa started the year 0-3 with losses to UC Davis, Oklahoma State and Ohio State before picking up its first win against Arkansas State. Its record would fall to 1-4 after a blowout loss to Houston before winning six of its last eight games.
Here's an overview of the Tulsa team that will travel to Oxford on Sept. 24.
Tulsa Golden Hurricane
2021 Record: 7-6 (5-3 American)
Head Coach: Philip Montgomery (seventh season)
Montgomery is 37-46 in his time at Tulsa.
Returning Offensive Leaders
Passing: Davis Brin
Brin is the only player who attempted a pass for the Hurricane last season, throwing for over 3,000 yards, 18 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.
Rushing: Anthony Watkins
Watkins: 86 carries, 634 yards, 4 touchdowns, averaged 7.4 yards per carry
Receiving: JuanCarlos Santana
Santana hauled in 51 receptions for 689 yards and three touchdowns in 2021.
Returning Defensive Leaders
Tackles: Justin Wright
Wright: 82 tackles, 5.5 TFLs
Interceptions: Justin Wright, Bryson Powers, Jaise Oliver, LJ Wallace
All five: one interception
Sacks: Anthony Goodlow
Goodlow: six sacks, seven TFLs
Ole Miss Rebels
2021 Record: 10-3 (6-2 in SEC)
Head Coach: Lane Kiffin (third season)
Kiffin is 15-8 in his time at Ole Miss.
