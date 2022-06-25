Ole Miss Week Three Opponent Preview: Predictions for Rebels vs. Yellow Jackets

The Grove Report staff makes their predictions regarding the Rebels traveling to play the Yellow Jackets.

After the Ole Miss Rebels host the Central Arkansas Bears , the week three matchup sends them to Atlanta to play the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. It’s going to be the first Power 5 opponent of the season for Lane Kiffin and his Ole Miss team.

Both teams have question marks at quarterback coming into this game. Georgia Tech junior signal caller Jeff Sims has been inconsistent throughout his first two seasons leading the offense.

As for Ole Miss, there’s still a quarterback battle to be resolved with Luke Altmyer and Jaxson Dart battling it out.

The game is set to take place at 3:30 p.m. EST on Sept. 17. There’s already been an offensive preview of Georgia Tech , and the same for the players on the defensive side of the football for the Yellow Jackets . Here are the staff’s predictions.

Ben King

In week three, Ole Miss will head to Atlanta, Ga., to take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, and this matchup will be another walk in the park for the Rebels. On offense, running back Zach Evans is going to run all over the Yellow Jacket defense, recording over 120 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Expect Ole Miss receiver Jaylon Robinson to torch the Georgia Tech secondary as well, hauling in six receptions for over 100 yards and two touchdowns. On the defensive side of the ball, Ole Miss defensive lineman Jared Ivey is going to terrorize his former team. In his return to Bobby Dodd Stadium, Ivey will record three sacks, four TFLs and one forced fumble. In their first road matchup, the Rebels are going to roll.

Ole Miss 49, Georgia Tech 14

Cole Thompson

Quarterback Justin Thomas should keep things interesting with his mobility against the Rebels’ front seven, but the loss of Jahmyr Gibbs takes away the Yellow Jackets’ biggest asset. Last season, GT allowed an average of 181.3 yards per game on the ground.

Look for a breakout performance by both Zach Evans and Ulysses Bentley as they carry the load for most of the game.

Ole Miss 41, Georgia Tech 10

John Macon Gillespie

After likely picking up wins in weeks one and two, Ole Miss has its first Power Five test when it hits the road to Atlanta in week three. Even so, I believe the Rebels' talent outweighs Georgia Tech's here, and this one probably won't be particularly close, especially if Ole Miss has the quarterback situation figured out.

Ole Miss 38, Georgia Tech 14

Matt Galatzan

Georgia Tech looked like a solid opponent when Ole Miss scheduled them a few years ago. Now, not so much. This should be an easy Power Five win for the Rebels, and one that could potentially seal the starting quarterback competition. Rebs by a lot.

Ole Miss 45, Georgia Tech 17

Brian Smith

While many people will talk about the offensive players leading into this contest, many of those same individuals will walk away from the game discussing the athleticism of the Ole Miss defense. In particular, the defensive ends will be too much for Georgia Tech to consistently handle.

Look for Ole Miss to mount an early lead and then turn loose the edge rushers like Tavius Robinson and Cedric Johnson. Rebels pull away in the third quarter en route to a shellacking of the Yellow Jackets.

Ole Miss 38, Georgia Tech 14

