Ole Miss Football Week 8 Preview: LSU Tigers
When the Ole Miss Rebels travel to Death Valley to take on the LSU Tigers, it will be a vital game for both programs.
The Tigers will be coming off of three consecutive weeks of SEC play with a road trip to Auburn, home game against Tennessee and a road trip to the swamp to play Florida. For that, Ole Miss likely catches them at a good time because the Tigers are likely to be beat up after playing three physical football teams.
Meanwhile, the Rebels will be in the midst of a similar SEC stretch. Ole Miss hosts Kentucky, then travels to Nashville to play Vanderbilt, and the third SEC game in a row comes against Auburn at home.
With both teams SEC-battle tested and knowing each other well, there is one added twist. LSU head coach Brian Kelly will be a part of the Magnolia Bowl for the first time as he comes over to Baton Rouge after 11 seasons in South Bend as Notre Dame’s leader.
For this particular game, it’s important to note that last season LSU was 5-2 inside the friendly confines of Death Valley where they will host Lane Kiffin and the Rebels this upcoming season. Last year in Oxford, LSU lost 31-17 to Ole Miss.
LSU Tigers
2021 Record: 6-7 (3-5 in SEC play)
Head Coach: Brian Kelly (first year at LSU)
Offensive Set: Multiple
Returning Starters: 3
There is concern along the offensive line with four of five starters being new, plus the quarterback competition will carry over into fall camp. Skill talent, however, is high as expected for the Tigers.
Wide receiver Kayshon Boutte was the leader for the Biletnikoff Award last year prior to a knee injury. Now sophomore Jack Bech is a well-rounded receiver that came on in Boutte’s absence.
John Emery is the wildcard at running back. A former national recruit, he’s been injured and in the doghouse for academics prior to Kelly’s arrival. He will get his shot to be the lead runner as a senior.
* Denotes returning starter.
Projected offensive starters
QB Myles Brennan or Jayden Daniels
RB John Emery
WR Kayshon Boutte*
WR Jaray Jenkins
WR Jack Bech*
TE Jack Mashburn
LT Cameron Wire*
LG Tre’Mond Shorts
C Marlon Martinez
RG Anthony Bradford
RT Garrett Dellinger
Defensive Set: 3-3-5/Multiple
Returning defensive starters: 4
The strength of this defense is along the defensive line and with edge rusher BJ Ojulari. All four players have legitimate NFL aspirations. Maason Smith is the one to watch; few players over 300 pounds move the way this young man does.
In the middle, Micah Baskerville is coming off a junior season which saw him earn 83 tackles and nine tackles for loss, plus an interception. He will compete for All-SEC honors.
Savvy safety Jay Ward is the most well-known defensive back, but watch out for cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse, a transfer cornerback from Oklahoma State. He can be a big-play performer as evidenced by his 11 pass breakups last season.
DE Ali Gaye
NG Jaquelin Roy
DE Maason Smith*
OLB BJ Ojulari*
LB Mike Jones
LB Micah Baskerville
CB Mehki Garner
CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse
NB Greg Brooks
SS Major Burns
FS Jay Ward*
