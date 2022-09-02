Ole Miss WR Dannis Jackson Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

The Ole Miss Rebels lost a key talent to the transfer portal on Friday, just over 24 hours before their season opener against the Troy Trojans at Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium in Oxford.

Just last month, Jackson seemed excited about the prospects of the Rebels offensive attack, speaking very highly of the personnel on that side of the ball during training camp.

"I think we're just loaded everywhere on offense," Jackson said. "I've seen a lot of good stuff from [Dart and Altmyer]. Luke and Dart both look good; they both look pretty good."

It is unclear as of yet why in fact Jackson decided to enter the portal so close to the beginning of the season but the deep wide receiver room in Oxford, and Jackson's place in it, very well could have played a factor.

"Camp has been pretty good; we have a lot of talent in the receiver room," Jackson said during training camp. "We have a lot of guys who can go. "It's a friendly competition. We have a lot of talented receivers, but we don't see it as competition. We see it as getting better each and every day."

Last season, Jackson had 12 catches for 244 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 20.3 yards per catch. He also had seven receptions for 80 yards and two rushes for 12 yards in 2019. He only had one touch in 2020.

The Rebels kick off against the Trojans at 3pm central time.

