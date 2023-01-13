Skip to main content

Running Back Quinshon Judkins Earns Freshman All-American Honors

The Rebels freshman had a massive first year in Oxford.

OXFORD, Miss. -- Postseason honors continue to roll in for Ole Miss Rebels freshman running back Quinshon Judkins.

Judkins earned Freshman All-American honors from the Football Writers Association of America on Thursday, gaining another feather in his cap from a stellar season.

Judkins was named First Team AP All-SEC as well as AP SEC Newcomer of the Year this season. Judkins set the Ole Miss single-season record in both rushing yards (1,476) and rushing touchdowns (16) in 2022, and he also led the SEC and ranked top 10 nationally in total touchdowns (17) and rushing yards per game (123.0).

The Pike Road, Ala., native spearheads an Ole Miss ground game that that led the SEC and ranked No. 3 nationally in rushing yards per game (261.6 YPG).

The true freshman led the Rebels in rushing this season followed by running back Zach Evans and quarterback Jaxson Dart in that category.

Quinshon Judkins running the ball against Ole Miss vs Troy.
