SEC Announces Media Days Appearance Schedule

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin set to appear on day one of SEC Media Days.

The Southeastern Conference announced the schedule for the 2022 SEC Media Days on Friday morning.

The SEC Media Days will be held in Atlanta, Ga., at the College Football Hall of Fame and The Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center and will kick off on July 18.

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin will address the media on July 18 along with new LSU head coach Brian Kelly and Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz. This will be the first time Kelly has attended the SEC Kickoff Media Days.

With Kiffin and Kelly speaking on the same day, you can bet the two will be asked about Kelly's viral recruiting videos and Kiffin making fun of him for it.

Kiffin is in for a busy media day, with the Rebels coming off their most successful regular season in program history and primed to chase similar heights in 2022.

Ole Miss lost a lot of its leaders to the NFL Draft, quarterback Matt Corral and defensive lineman Sam Williams to name a few, which left many experts and fans wondering if the Rebels were going to drop off in 2022. Kiffin ignored those thoughts and found new talent in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Kiffin will be asked about one of his new transfers, QB Jaxson Dart, who is set to compete to be Ole Miss' QB1 next fall with freshman Luke Altmyer. Dart is a freshman who transferred from USC at the end of January after throwing for 1,353 yards and nine touchdowns in 2021.

The SEC Football Media Days run from July 18-21 and SEC Network will be covering the four-day event.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.