Ole Miss Head Coach Lane Kiffin Trolls Brian Kelly Dancing in Tweet

New LSU football coach Brian Kelly has made waves ever since arriving in Baton Rouge from Notre Dame.

The move to depart South Bend, where he became the winningest head coach in Irish history, was a surprise in and of itself.

His antics since arriving at LSU? Perhaps even more surprising.

First, it was the introduction to the Tiger faithful at an LSU basketball game, where he sported an outlandish fake southern accent.

Then it quickly evolved into awkward dancing with recruits for LSU’s social media team, as Kelly tries to land some of the nation’s top prospects.

The latest example of his dance moves r came on Friday, as 2022 tight end prospect Danny Lewis Jr. posted a video to Twitter of him dancing with strobe-like lights in an LSU uniform with Kelly swaying awkwardly behind him.

The video of Kelly dancing with a recruit is at least the second one of its kind, with the latest iteration no less awkward than the first.

The latest video of Kelly with Lewis Jr. has caught the attention of one division rival, as Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin asked a question that many were probably wondering in a quote tweet.

It is clear that Kelly will go to great lengths to try to land some of the nation’s top recruits. Whether or not his dance moves lead to strong recruiting classes for the Tigers remains to be seen.

One thing is for certain though: He will continue to draw the ire of others around college football for these tactics moving forward.

