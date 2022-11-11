SEC Fan Nation Football Predictions for Week 11

The Ole Miss Rebels are preparing to host the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday.

Predictions for that game will come out later this week. But what about the rest of the SEC?

Staff members from All Aggies, Mizzou Sports Talk and The Grove Report provide their predictions for the rest of the SEC games this week.

Missouri at Tennessee, 11 a.m. central, CBS

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: The Tigers proved they could hang strong with the Georgia Bulldogs earlier in the year. But against a more explosive Tennessee offense that is likely still furious following a loss to that same Georgia team last week, Mizzou could be in for a long afternoon and will need an otherworldly performance for its stout defense to have any chance at remaining competitive. Tennessee 39, Mizzou 17

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: Sure, you’d love to see a Missouri upset here, just because the Tigers seem to get so close to putting the whole thing together, only to lose. But, nah. Tennessee has this. The Vols still have something to play for, an outside shot at the College Football Playoff. Missouri’s offense is just too challenged to keep up. Tennessee 38, Missouri 21

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Is this where Tennessee proves its hot start was nothing more than a mirage? No. No, it doesn't. Vols handle business on the road against the Tigers, and Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker firmly replants himself in the Heisman race. Tennessee 41, Missouri 20

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Missouri has shown flashes of putting it all together but has been far too inconsistent to do so. Tennessee will be playing angry following the loss to Georgia and while Missouri may keep this game close for a quarter or two, it simply does not have the offensive firepower to keep up with Tennessee. Tennessee 41, Missouri 17

LSU at Arkansas, 11 a.m. central, ESPN

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: The Tigers suddenly looks like CFP contenders, a conversation the Razorbacks were hoping to be in after entering the season with high expectations. LSU is one of the hottest teams in the country right now and even a Herculean effort from Arkansas’ running game won’t make a difference. LSU 36, Arkansas 27

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: Some are looking at this as a let-down game for LSU. I think the Tigers are getting the right opponent this week. Arkansas is too inconsistent to be LSU’s let-down game. LSU 33, Arkansas 27

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: LSU is a program ready to pounce under first-year head coach Brian Kelly. The only problem? How much did the Tigers let out of the tank last week against Alabama to get the upset win? I think more than people are being led to believe. Give me the Hogs by at least a field goal at home, meaning that once again, the SEC West is just straight-up weird in 2022. Arkansas 34, LSU 30

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Following a massive upset win over Alabama, LSU will hit the road to take on an Arkansas team that has been inconsistent this season. LSU coach Brian Kelly has something special brewing at LSU and I anticipate it to keep rolling along this week against Arkansas. LSU 35, Arkansas 21

Vanderbilt at Kentucky, 11 a.m. central, SEC Network

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: Vanderbilt was 3-1 at one point this season but have proceeded to lose five straight. Three more loses to end the season will start with a blowout at Kentucky on Saturday. Kentucky 41, Vanderbilt 10

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: Thought about it. Couldn’t find a way for Vandy to win this game. Kentucky 38, Vanderbilt 14

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: It's Kentucky. Next. Kentucky 34, Vanderbilt 17

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: There isn't a whole lot to say about this one. Vanderbilt is not a great football team and Kentucky should win comfortably. But then again anything can happen on any given Saturday. Kentucky 49, Vanderbilt 14

South Carolina at Florida, 3 p.m. central, SEC Network

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: The Gamecocks have been somewhat of a surprise this season. Only Georgia and Tennessee have a better conference record than they do in the SEC East. A matchup at Florida feels like a toss-up, but I’m thinking the Gators become bowl-eligible with a tight win. Florida 24, South Carolina 22

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: One of those SEC games where, honestly, I don’t know and don’t care who wins. It’s in the Swamp. Give me the Gators. Florida 31, South Carolina 30

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: South Carolina's run defense is holding opponents to 171.8 yards per game. The difference? Florida's run defense is allowing over 185 per game. Give me the Gamecocks on the road for the upset. South Carolina 34, Florida 27

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Both of these teams are hard to get a gauge on, but both are also coming off of big road wins. That being said, I think I trust South Carolina more than Florida in this one and have the Gamecocks going into The Swamp and pulling out a close win in a slugfest of a game. South Carolina 28, Florida 24

Georgia at Mississippi State, 6 p.m. central, ESPN

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: I’ll take the Bulldogs in this one. Oh sorry, maybe I should be more specific. Coach Mike Leach and Mississippi State will have some early answers on offense against Georgia, but it’s hard to not see the defending national champs pull away in the second half. Georgia 36, Mississippi State 26

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: If Tennessee isn’t beating Georgia, Mississippi State sure isn’t. Georgia 37, Mississippi State 24

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: The Bulldogs win. Which one? You know the answer. Georgia 38, Mississippi State 17

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: This feels like a game that some may think will be close, but I just don't see it. To this point Georgia has looked like the best team in the country, and while Mississippi State has an explosive offense, it won't be enough to keep up with Georgia as it rolls to another win and remains undefeated. Georgia 42, Mississippi State 21

Texas A&M at Auburn, 6:30 p.m. central, SEC Network

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: Both the Aggies and the Tigers roll into Saturday on five-game losing streaks. A&M is the better team on paper but I think the pressure on coach Jimbo Fisher continues to mount with yet another loss to seal what has been a lost season for the Ags. Auburn 23, Texas A&M 20

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: The Aggies are going to have to prove to me they can win a game before I pick them again this season. Five straight losses. I don’t care if Auburn is in turmoil, has a new interim coach in Cadillac Williams and has less talent. The Tigers pushed Mississippi State to overtime and the only thing Texas A&M is pushing right now is disappointment. Auburn 37, Texas A&M 31

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Texas A&M’s Conner Weigman returning under center is huge, but the season is lost for Texas A&M. Injuries keep stockpiling and morale keeps depleting. This is a defense that's allowing teams to rush for over 200 yards per outing. Meanwhile, the Auburn trio of Robby Ashford, Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter have averaged 4.6 yards per play and have scored 19 of the team's 26 touchdowns. The Tigers stay alive for another week, while the Aggies officially become the second team in the SEC to become bowl ineligible for 2022. Auburn 34, Texas A&M 28

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: A battle of the two teams at the bottom of the SEC West, a once promising battle between Texas A&M and Auburn has been reduced to a meme game. There isn't much left to be said about these two teams, and with that being said, give me Auburn in a close game at home. Auburn 28, Texas A&M 27

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.