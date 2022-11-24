SEC Fan Nation Week 13 Staff Predictions

The Ole Miss Rebels will host Mississippi State on Thursday.

Predictions for that game will come out later this week. But what about the rest of the SEC?

Staff members from All Aggies, Mizzou Sports Talk and The Grove Report provide their predictions for the rest of the SEC games this week.

Friday’s Games

Arkansas at Missouri, 2:30 p.m. central, CBS

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: Missouri has probably been the most all-over-the-map team in the SEC this year. If the Tigers had a more consistent offense they would already be bowl-eligible (and Georgia might have a loss). Arkansas comes in on the high of beating Ole Miss and reaching bowl eligibility. Missouri needs a win to get to a bowl game. I think the Tigers are getting the Razorbacks at the wrong time. Arkansas 34, Missouri 24

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: A win for the Tigers makes them bowl eligible. A win for the Hogs keeps the Battle Line Trophy in Fayetteville. After last week's dominant win over Ole Miss, Arkansas has its spark back on offense. Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom gets revenge on his former program with three picks, and perhaps turns himself into one of the top head coaching candidates on the market. Arkansas 45, Missouri 20

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Arkansas doesn't have much to play for while a win gives Missouri a bowl game bid, which would be a big win. In recent weeks Missouri's offense has started to click while the defense has been its usual self, outside of the Tennessee loss. Rivalry games are always chaotic, so give me Missouri behind a major breakout game from quarterback Brady Cook to earn a bowl bid. Missouri 38, Arkansas 35

Florida at Florida State, 6:30 p.m. central, ABC

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: Wouldn’t it be funny if Florida won this game by blocking a Florida State extra point? I mean that would be the perfect bookend for the Seminoles’ season, right? Florida 31, Florida State 28

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Outside of the second-half collapse against NC State, Florida State has actually been one of the more consistent programs in the ACC. Florida, meanwhile, is the definition of hot and cold as a team. FSU wins by 10. Florida State 34, Florida 24

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Florida State is rounding into form as the season comes to a close while you never know which Florida team you will get. I don't fully trust Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson to put together a consistent performance against Florida State, as Florida State will make his life difficult en route to a comfortable victory. Florida State 35, Florida 20

Saturday’s Games

Georgia Tech at Georgia, 11 a.m. central, ESPN

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: Georgia Tech needs this more than Georgia, but the Yellow Jackets aren’t getting it. Georgia 52, Georgia Tech 17

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: I love the grit of Georgia Tech. That's about as nice as I'll be heading into Athens. At least it's nicer than the Bulldogs. Georgia 52, Georgia Tech 3

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Georgia is seemingly cruising to another undefeated season and College Football Playoff berth, which Georgia Tech likely will not derail. Georgia should dispatch Georgia Tech fairly easily in this one. Georgia 56, Georgia Tech 10

South Carolina at Clemson, 11 a.m. central, ABC

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: Watch South Carolina screw up Clemson’s outside shot at a playoff. South Carolina 28, Clemson 27

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: If the game was in Williams-Brice Stadium, I'd take the Gamecocks. Instead, this turns into a nailbiter, but the Tigers prevail with a late touchdown pass from Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, keeping their playoff chances alive for another week. Clemson 34, South Carolina 27

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: If the South Carolina that whopped Tennessee shows up, it can handle Clemson. However, if the Missouri version shows up, this could be a long game for the Gamecocks. That being said, give me South Carolina in a huge upset that brings even more chaos to the College Football Playoff picture. South Carolina 31, Clemson 27

Louisville at Kentucky, 2 p.m. central, SEC Network

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: Not 100 percent sure I would have extended Mike Stoops after this season. Good by Kentucky standards but could have been so much better. Kentucky 31, Louisville 27

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Louisville is ranked for the first time this season. All that will change Saturday night after being humbled by a road trip to Lexington. The Wildcats end their season on the right note at home. Kentucky 31, Louisville 20

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: While Louisville is a Top 25 team, Kentucky is a 3-point favorite at home this Saturday. I can't tell which team I trust more as both have been wildly inconsistent this season. I'll lean in favor of home-field advantage as Kentucky pulls out a narrow win. Kentucky 34, Louisville 31

Auburn at Alabama, 2:30 p.m. central, CBS

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: This shouldn’t be that close, honestly. But it’s the Iron Bowl, so it probably will be. Alabama 37, Auburn 27

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Auburn interim coach Carnell Williams should be handed the job if he beats Alabama coach Nick Saban. He would be 3-1 as head coach and would have helped the Tigers become bowl eligible after being left for dead at the start of November. Unfortunately, it's Alabama, which hasn't finished with less than 10 regular season wins since 2007. It's the end of the road for Auburn, and likely Williams' head coaching chances at his alma mater. Alabama 41, Auburn 13

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: A win for Auburn means bowl eligibility while Alabama would like to end the season on a high note and stop Auburn from doing so. With coaching rumors swirling, and Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin supposedly on his way to the Tigers, Alabama will leave no doubt on Saturday in what could be a blowout win. Alabama 42, Auburn 24

LSU at Texas A&M, 6 p.m. central, ESPN

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: If you had Texas A&M doesn’t go to a bowl game in 2022 on your bingo card, you need to place some bets in Vegas now. Look — this isn’t the recruiting class’ fault. Jimbo Fisher did a great job there. But they weren’t going to help the program this year. This is all about the quarterback position. The Aggies don’t have one and that’s their biggest problem to solve in 2023. LSU 36, Texas A&M 21

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Is all forgiven with a win in Aggieland? Can playing the role of spoiler change the outlook on Texas A&M's future with coach Jimbo Fisher? No. And betting against a team that's averaging nearly 200 yards on the ground, and 5.1 yards per carry over its last three conference games isn't wise. After all, Texas A&M's run defense still is Texas A&M's run defense. LSU 34, Texas A&M 20

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: LSU comes into this one with an outside shot at the College Football Playoff while Texas A&M limps in, hoping to end the season on any semblance of a positive note. However, I do not trust Texas A&M in this one at all, regardless of how close they usually play LSU. Give me LSU to pull away in the second half of this one. LSU 42, Texas A&M 21

Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 6:30 p.m. central, SEC Network

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: I would love nothing more than for Vandy to win this game. Tennessee 37, Vanderbilt 24

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: An upset!?!? In terms of beating the spread, yes. Congrats Vandy. Oh, the game? Sorry. No chance even without Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker. Tennessee 41, Vanderbilt 31

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Vanderbilt is on a bit of a mini-hot streak in SEC play, but that will end against a Tennessee team looking to bounce back from a big loss to South Carolina. Give me Tennessee in a blowout that is never remotely close. Tennessee 63, Vanderbilt 20

