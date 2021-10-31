SEC Snapshot: Georgia's Statement Over Florida, Auburn is For Real, Here Comes State

For the second week in a row, there were big bye week vibes in America's top college football conference -- but the remaining games did not disappoint.

Georgia avenged the 2020 loss to Florida in dominant fashion, Auburn proved its place in the SEC West, Mississippi State pulled off a home upset and Missouri picked up its first conference win.

Let's dig into more following Week 9.

No. 1 Georgia 34, Florida 7

For the first quarter and change, Florida's defense was the story of this one. The front four put pressure on Stetson Bennet, creating an early interception with its back against its own goal line. Immediately after, though, Nolan Smith would strip Anthony Richardson leading to a James Cook score from 11 yards out. The UGA defense was so good it would have won if no more points were put up, but of course it got in on the scoring as well via Nakobe Dean's pick-six two drives later.

Dan Mullen utilized a quarterback rotation between Richardson and Emory Jones, but it didn't matter, as UF was just 4 of 13 on third down attempts. The Gator defense is worth commending in forcing three turnovers to match the Bulldog effort, but the unit didn't get much help from the other end. A commitment to running the ball would do Mullen's 4-4 group well considering the backs averaged 5.1 yards per carry against the nation's top defense, but the remaining schedule won't allow for perception to be reversed considering it doesn't face an opponent with a winning record the rest of the way.

No. 10 Ole Miss 20, No. 18 Auburn 31

A tale of two halves sunk the Rebels in their second biggest game of the season to date. Initially, it appeared we were looking at a shootout between similar offenses and trigger-men in Matt Corral and Bo Nix. It was 28-17 at the half and neither defense looked like it had true answers. It turns out each did, allowing just a field goal in the second half.

But Ole Miss sure had its chances, something Lane Kiffin is going to be questioned about all week (again). He elected to go for it on fourth down four times inside the Auburn red zone, with the depleted offense failing on each. The fourth try in scoring territory was the most curious, though, coming with the Rebels down 11 and less than five minutes to play and a kicker who hasn't missed from less than 40 yards out in 2021. Auburn's strong defense, which held Ole Miss to its lowest rushing total of the season, came up with a stop and the Tank Bigsby-Bo Nix combined rushing effort helped to run the clock out over the next nine plays.

No. 12 Kentucky 17, Mississippi State 31

Don't look now, but Mike Leach's bunch has won three of its last four SEC games with that gaudy passing attack and a better-than-expected defense. MSU also showed some resolve after being down 10-0 to a top 15 opponent, but rebounded with two long touchdown drives to take the lead, capped by runs no less. It would not look back from there.

Will Rogers deserves more credit than perception suggests, especially considering Saturday's effort tied Dak Prescott's record for 300-yard games in a career (nine), something he will surely break later this season. He was ultra efficient against a solid Wildcat defense, too, hitting 36 of 39 attempts for a ridiculous completion percentage of 92. Can we get to the Egg Bowl already?

Missouri 37, Vanderbilt 28

Vanderbilt is showing the type of improvement fans should applaud as the season progresses in Year 1 of the Clark Lea era, but unfortunately it's the SEC and the win-loss column is still judge, jury and executioner. We've talked about a porous Mizzou defense and it was on display yet again Saturday, allowing Vandy to run for a season high 258 yards along the way.

But the Tigers did just enough to come through with the win in what was a back-and-forth affair in a game where both sides scored and allowed a touchdown in each frame. MU running back Tyler Badie was too much for the Commodore defense to handle in the end, rushing for a season-high 254 yards and a pair of scores in his third 200-yard effort of 2021. He will hit the 1,000-yard mark for the year on his next few carries.

