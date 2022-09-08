SEC Fan Nation Week 2 Staff Predictions

Week 2 of the SEC season features all 14 teams in action with a massive non-conference game on the slate and four teams dipping their toe into SEC play for the first time.

No. 1 Alabama will travel to Texas for a highly-anticipated non-conference game. Meanwhile, there are two league games set to kick off the SEC slate.

Staff members from All Aggies, Mizzou Sports Talk, and The Grove Report provide their predictions for the rest of the SEC games this week.

Alabama (1-0) at Texas (1-0), Saturday, 11 a.m. Central, Fox

Logan Collier, Staff Writer: Texas might be back, but not in this one. The score may not have shown it, but the Longhorns had some issues early against ULM last week. Bama’s defense is just on a different level. It’s going to get ugly in Austin. Alabama 45, Texas 14

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: Even in a perfect world, the Longhorns would still fall short in this one. In what is for sure to be an exciting game, Texas might be a little too jittery against a Nick Saban-coached defense that once again made it to the College Football Playoff last season. Alabama would have to beat itself, something that won’t happen given the hype surrounding this game and the extra gear that opposing teams tend to find when marching into Austin. Give me the Tide in a blowout. Alabama 45, Texas 23

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: Forget about the heat. Both teams have to deal with it and it’s not like it’s cool in Tuscaloosa (I should know — I was there last week). Alabama is where Texas wants to be. This is a measuring stick game. I suspect Texas’ Bijan Robinson will give Alabama a bit of trouble. But that Alabama defense is going to give young quarterback Quinn Ewers a LOT of trouble. Alabama 37, Texas 16

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: The Longhorns trending in the right direction after a Week 1 victory. Alabama is already where Texas hopes to be in the coming years. Alabama 45, Texas 28

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Texas keeps it closer than people expect but can't quite get it done against Saban and Co. Alabama 38, Texas 31

South Carolina (1-0) at Arkansas (1-0), Saturday, 11 a.m. Central, ESPN

Logan Collier, Staff Writer: The Razorbacks have been resurging these past few years. That will continue here. Arkansas 38, South Carolina 10

Zach Dimmitt, Staff Writer: KJ Jefferson should be able to continue his Heisman candidacy in a win over the Gamecocks, but don’t underestimate Spencer Rattler and South Carolina. Arkansas 32, South Carolina 29

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: I feel like Arkansas got a nice test last week against Cincinnati. That was a bigger win than people realize. It was better preparation for an improving South Carolina team. Arkansas 33, South Carolina 21

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: South Carolina needed three quarters to find its offense. The Hogs will be looking to keep their hot streak with quarterback KJ Jefferson alive at home. Arkansas 34, South Carolina 20

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: The Gamecocks put a scare into the Razorbacks, but ultimately come up just short of the upset win. Arkansas 31, South Carolina 28

Wake Forest (1-0) at Vanderbilt (2-0), Saturday, 11 a.m. Central, SEC Network

Logan Collier, Staff Writer: Vandy can’t seem to catch a break. Wake will roll in this one. Wake Forest 28, Vanderbilt 3

Zach Dimmitt, Staff Writer: Wake Forest is getting quarterback Sam Hartman back at the perfect time, but not-so-perfect of a time for the Commodores. Vanderbilt’s promising run toward a third win will be put on hold. Wake Forest 37, Vanderbilt 13

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: Any hope of Vandy pulling off the upset ended with the return of Sam Hartman at quarterback at Wake Forest. Now, he needs to shake off some rust, so this will be a little closer than you might think. Wake Forest 31, Vanderbilt 21

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: If Sam Hartman was out for this game, Mike Wright and the Commodores might have stood a chance. Lo and behold, he's making the trip to Nashville. Wake Forest 38, Vanderbilt 17

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: A 2-0 Vanderbilt start comes to a halt as Sam Hartman returns for Wake Forest to secure a victory. Wake Forest 49, Vanderbilt 17

Missouri (1-0) at Kansas State (1-0), Saturday, 11 a.m. Central, ESPN2

Logan Collier, Staff Writer: Mizzou played well in the opener, but Deuce Vaughn will be too much for the Tigers defense on the road. Kansas State 42, Missouri 31

Zach Dimmitt, Staff Writer: Kansas State ended last season with a dominant 42-20 win over another SEC Tigers team. What the Wildcats did to LSU might’ve been expected given the state of the program in Baton Rouge, but Kansas State’s underrated defense could bring the same edge against a Mizzou team that struggled to find any sort of consistency against Power 5 competition last season. Still, the Tigers head into this road game with plenty of momentum after their 52-24 season-opening win over Louisiana Tech. But Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn and the Wildcat offense will be too much for Mizzou in what should be an entertaining game. Kansas State 31, Missouri 27

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: Look, K-State running back Deuce Vaughn is SO GOOD he just needs one tendency of one defender to take it to the house. Mizzou will learn that fast, but it will be too late. Kansas State 37, Missouri 21

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: The Wildcats have one of the best duos in terms of rushing offense with Deuce Vaughn and Adrian Martinez. Missouri had one of the worst run defenses in the country last year and did little to improve it. Kansas State 38, Missouri 28

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Kansas State is a dark horse Big 12 contender to some, but Missouri pulls off an early-season upset win. Missouri 31, Kansas State 28

Appalachian State (0-1) at Texas A&M (1-0), Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Central, ESPN

Logan Collier, Staff Writer: The only question here is how much the Aggies win by. Texas A&M 35, Appalachian State 13

Zach Dimmitt, Staff Writer: The Aggies shouldn’t underestimate Appalachian State in this one. The Mountaineers was one of the Sun Belt’s best all-around team last season, finishing second in total offense, defense, and special teams yardage. In Week 1, they proved this was no fluke, as the Mountaineers nearly upset North Carolina. The 63-61 loss was an early candidate for game of the year. A&M will certainly have a target on its back for the entire season and the second non-conference game of the season is no exception. But the Aggies will pull this one out. Texas A&M 34, Appalachian State 31

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: Look, Appalachian State is really good. This could be a competitive game for three quarters. But the Aggies ease away in the fourth quarter. It won’t be like App State’s 63-61 loss to North Carolina. But there will be points and there will be nervousness at Kyle Field. Texas A&M 33, Appalachian State 26

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Texas A&M needs better play from its offensive line in run blocking sets. The good news for A&M? Appalachian State allowed over 200 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns to North Carolina last week. Devon Achane rebounds before Miami comes to town. Texas A&M 35, Appalachian State 13

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Appalachian State almost pulled off the upset against North Carolina, but it won't be as close this weekend against Texas A&M. Texas A&M 42, Appalachian State 21

Tennessee (1-0) at Pitt (1-0), Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Central, ABC

Logan Collier, Staff Writer: We’ll find out if Tennessee’s for real in this one. Pitt doesn’t look like it is though. The Vols’ offense may stomp on the Panthers, who looked outmatched for a lot of their game with West Virginia last week. Tennessee 56, Pitt 28

Zach Dimmitt, Staff Writer: One of the games of the week. Tennessee is one of the SEC’s most underrated teams and should give Pitt a second-straight week of thrilling action. It’s a toss-up, but I’ll take the Vols. Tennessee 32, Pitt 30

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: I don’t know what to think of this game. Is Pitt riding high or due for a let-down? Odds are it’s a letdown. Tennessee 30, Pitt 23

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: If Mountaineers receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton makes that catch in the fourth quarter, Pitt is starting the year off 0-1. Although they are the home team, the Panthers might not have an answer for Hendon Hooker and the Vols' offense. Tennessee 38, Pitt 20

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Tennessee goes on the road but can't pull off the early season marquee victory. Pitt 28, Tennessee 24

Samford (1-0) at Georgia (1-0), Saturday, 3 p.m. Central, SEC Network

Logan Collier, Staff Writer: After seeing the Dawgs dismantle Oregon, I’d hate to be Samford right now. Georgia 62, Samford 0

Zach Dimmitt, Staff Writer: Give me Samford in the upset of the millennia in this one. Just kidding. Georgia 62, Samford 0

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: Samford will score. But, that’s about it. Georgia 55, Samford 10

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Really? Georgia 48, Samford 0

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Georgia wins by a lot. Georgia 63, Samford 3

Kentucky (1-0) at Florida (1-0), Saturday, 6 p.m. Central, ESPN

Logan Collier, Staff Writer: Despite the Alabama vs. Texas hype, this is my SEC game of the week. Florida is riding high after knocking off No. 7 Utah last week, but Kentucky is a snake in their boot. The Gators fall short to the Wildcats in a thriller of an SEC East matchup. Kentucky 28, Florida 27

Zach Dimmitt, Staff Writer: Florida has risen all the way to No. 12 after Saturday’s upset over dark horse playoff contender No. 7 Utah. With The Swamp at their backs for another ranked matchup and an early-season SEC bout, the Gators should pull off another huge win against a Kentucky team that is fixing to be without star running back Chris Rodriguez for the second week in a row. Florida 34, Kentucky 29

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: Florida is bound for a letdown after that incredible win over Utah. The game being in the Swamp keeps it close. Kentucky 27, Florida 24

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Florida is the hottest team in college football after its monumental win over No. 7 Utah. Unfortunately, Mark Stoops and Will Levis have chemistry that Billy Napier and Anthony Richardson are still trying to find. Kats by 90... but really 10. Kentucky 31, Florida 21

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Anthony Richardson has another big game to lead the Gators past Kentucky. Florida 35, Kentucky 24

San Jose State (1-0) at Auburn (1-0), Saturday, 6:30 p.m. Central, ESPNU

Logan Collier, Staff Writer: Something about this game says upset to me. San Jose State 24, Auburn 17

Zach Dimmitt, Staff Writer: Auburn should cruise to a win at home to move to 2-0 before a highly-anticipated meeting with Penn State on Sept. 17. Auburn 52, San Jose State 17

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: I just don’t see the Spartans walking into Jordan-Hare and making this much of a game. Auburn 48, San Jose State 20

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Please don't disappoint the Tigers' fan base, Bryan Harsin. It's San Jose State for crying out loud. Auburn 31, San Jose State 13

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Auburn wins this one handily. Auburn 56, San Jose State 7

Southern (1-0) at LSU (1-0), Saturday, 6:30 p.m. Central, SEC Network

Logan Collier, Staff Writer: LSU desperately needs to dominate this one. LSU 42, Southern 10

Zach Dimmitt, Staff Writer: Southern might have demolished Florida Memorial, 86-0, in the season opener, but this will mean little against an LSU team that will be fired up after Sunday’s thrilling defeat to Florida State. LSU 47, Southern 13

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: LSU has to play one Louisiana-based school every year. It’s the law (look it up). It’s Southern’s turn. At least both schools are in Baton Rouge. LSU 56, Southern 7

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Please don't disappoint the Tigers' fan base, Brian Kelly. It's Southern for crying out loud. LSU 41, Southern 7

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: LSU takes their frustrations from Week 1 out on poor Southern. LSU 59, Southern 7

Mississippi State (1-0) at Arizona (1-0), Saturday, 10 p.m. Central, FS1

Logan Collier, Staff Writer: Vegas has Arizona as a big underdog in this matchup and I have to side with the casinos here. Mississippi State 34, Arizona 7

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: I’m not sold on Mississippi State. It’s a road game out west. But Arizona was BAD last year and I don’t think the Wildcats are that improved. The Bulldogs steal one in Tucson. Just don’t expect it to be pretty. Mississippi State 31, Arizona 24

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: SEC after dark? Expect this game to end with a bucket load of passing plays by both teams. Somehow, Mississippi State walks away with a convincing win at 1 a.m. Mississippi State 41, Arizona 20

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Mike Leach faces an old Pac-12 foe, getting a big win on the road. Mississippi State 49, Arizona 35

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.