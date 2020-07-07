The Grove Report
SI VIDEO: Keith Carter, Washington D.C. and Potential NIL Legislation

Nate Gabler

Our Nate Gabler from The Grove Report joins Ross Dellenger and the Sports Illustrated national team to talk about the status of name, image and likeness and the roll of Ole Miss Athletic Director Keith Carter in the proceedings.

For additional information to the above video, see Dellenger's full story from this morning on the topic, as well as some of our content from last week with Carter in Washington D.C. 

Sports Illustrated's 2020 Preseason All-SEC Team

Grae Kessinger Coping with Lost Season, Taking Development into His Own Hands

Ole Miss DC D.J. Durkin Explains How to Return Rebels to SEC's Elite

SI Report: NCAA Considering Starting Basketball Season Early

The NCAA is strongly considering a drastic shakeup to the college basketball calendar, as first reported by Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde.

Nate Gabler

Sports Illustrated Publishers 2020 Preseason All-SEC Team

LSU may be the reigning national champion, but it seems like the reporters covering the Southeastern Conference for Sports Illustrated seem to think the Nick Saban dynasty in Tuscaloosa isn't ending anytime soon.

Nate Gabler

Rebel EDGE/Ath Target Christian Burkhalter Leaning Non-SEC

Ole Miss has been strongly targeting a pair of Alabamian brothers over the past months. The higher rated of the two, Christian Burkhalter, seems to be leaning towards a school outside of the Southeastern Conference.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Makes Cut on Pair of Four-Star DB Prospects

A pair of highly touted defensive back recruits are very seriously considering joining Ole Miss.

Nate Gabler

Week in Review: Everything You Missed from Ole Miss this Past Week

Missed something? Don't worry, we've got you covered. Check out the key stories from this past week at The Grove Report.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Linebackers Will Quarterback D.J. Durkin's Defensive Scheme

The best returning position group the Ole Miss football team has entering 2020 is their linebackers. For Co-Defensive Coordinator D.J. Durkin, that couldn't work out any better.

Nate Gabler

Grae Kessinger Coping with Lost Season, Taking Development into His Own Hands

Baseball is the coping mechanism for many baseball players. The sport runs their lives and sets their schedules. Essentially, a professional baseball player's universe revolves around the baseball calendar. Until there is no calendar.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss DC D.J. Durkin Explains How to Return Rebels to SEC's Elite

Ole Miss co-defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin is stoked to be back in the SEC. But how can Ole Miss return to the top of the conference? To Durkin, one word can answer that question.

Nate Gabler

Keith Carter: "I'm Less Optimistic Today About a Normal Start"

Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter was fairly confident we'd play a college football season on time. Recently, that optimism is waning.

Nate Gabler

Behind Enemy Sidelines: NCAA Player Empowerment and a Less Toxic Egg Bowl?

Welcome to the newest feature from The Grove Report – Behind Enemy Sidelines. We're joined by Joel Coleman of SI's Cowbell Corner for a weekly video segment targeting all Mississippians.

Nate Gabler