SI VIDEO: Keith Carter, Washington D.C. and Potential NIL Legislation

Our Nate Gabler from The Grove Report joins Ross Dellenger and the Sports Illustrated national team to talk about the status of name, image and likeness and the roll of Ole Miss Athletic Director Keith Carter in the proceedings.

For additional information to the above video, see Dellenger's full story from this morning on the topic, as well as some of our content from last week with Carter in Washington D.C.

More from The Grove Report:

Sports Illustrated's 2020 Preseason All-SEC Team

Grae Kessinger Coping with Lost Season, Taking Development into His Own Hands

Ole Miss DC D.J. Durkin Explains How to Return Rebels to SEC's Elite

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.