Skip to main content

Snoop Conner Declares for 2022 NFL Draft

The Rebel running back was the second leading rusher for Ole Miss this season.

Snoop Conner is declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft, he announced on Twitter Wednesday.

Conner put up 647 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns for the Rebels this season, second on the team in yardage to Jerrion Ealy.

In all, Conner accumulated over 1,500 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns on the ground in three years at Ole Miss. Conner released a statement on Twitter thanking Ole Miss for his opportunities over his career, including his teammates, coaches and fans.

"To my teammates, the last three years have ben a roller coaster ride for us," Conner said. "From coming in as a freshman and only winning four games to an appearance in the Sugar Bowl my junior year and a 10-win season is something we can be proud of forever.

Recommended for You

"We were able to set the standard of what Ole Miss football should be," Conner continued. "This roster is special, and I love each one of you and thank you for making me a better teammate."

The Rebels now have running backs Henry Parrish and Kentrel Bullock on the roster with Quinshon Judkins signing in the latest recruiting class. Ole Miss has also been reported as being a possible landing place for TCU running back Zach Evans who is in the transfer portal.

Conner joins running back Jerrion Ealy in declaring for the draft following the Rebels' loss in the Sugar Bowl to Baylor.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

Ole Miss running back Snoop Conner (24) runs for a first down against Alabama at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, October 10, 2020. (Bruce Newman)
Football

Snoop Conner Declares for 2022 NFL Draft

21 seconds ago
USATSI_16247971
Baseball

Ole Miss' Gonzalez, Elko Earn Preseason All-American Honors

5 hours ago
gettyimages-1235166277-594x594
Football

Texas A&M Finalizing Deal With Ole Miss Defensive Coordinator Durkin

5 hours ago
USATSI_17365312
Basketball

How To Watch: Ole Miss Basketball Faces No. 18 Tennessee

6 hours ago
Matt Corral and Lane Kiffin
Football

Kiffin's Crossroads: Can Ole Miss Keep Momentum in Midst of Departures?

8 hours ago
00047_123021_Sugar Bowl_00620
Football

Through the Lens: Ole Miss Makes Bittersweet Memories at Allstate Sugar Bowl

Jan 4, 2022
Screen_Shot_2020_07_09_at_3.36.02_PM
Football

Ole Miss Football General Manager Expected to Leave Oxford for Athletes First

Jan 4, 2022
USATSI_17012208
Football

Ole Miss Wide Receiver Jadon Jackson Enters Transfer Portal

Jan 4, 2022