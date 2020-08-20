SI.com
The Grove Report
Cancel The Grove: Tate Reeves Sets Stadium Capacities, Tailgating Banned

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss campus is going to eel eerily quiet on game days this fall.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, in an executive order given out on Thursday afternoon has banned college football tailgating and has set the capacity and other regulations for which stadiums can have fans. 

Stadiums within the state, including Vaught-Hemingway Stadium will be limited to 25-percent capacity in the stadium and 50-percent in club levels.

That would put around 16,000-18,000 fans on game day. 

"I know this will not be popular," Reeves said. "It’s no fun. I’ll miss them terribly myself. But it’s better than other states prohibiting football altogether. I’d still rather be in the SEC with no tailgates than in the PAC-12 of Big 10 with no football."

Additionally, there must be six feet between households seated within the stadium. Masks will be required for entry and exit from your seats and are recommended while seated. 

Only essential personnel will be allowed on the field. 

These Mississippi schools will thus be the first school within the Southeastern Conference to officially ban tailgating, while many others have released similar restrictions for stadium capacity. 

The SEC announced earlier this week the information allowing individual schools to set their own guidelines for stadium capacity. Thus at Ole Miss, they could go less than the 25-percent allowed by state law, but cannot exceed. 

