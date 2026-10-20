Texas' Recent Collapse Gives Ole Miss a Valuable Lesson

The Ole Miss Rebels are 5-1 ahead of their toughest road game this season. They'll travel to Austin to face the Texas Longhorns, who were unstoppable at home before last week's collapse against the Florida Gators.

Despite Texas' back-to-back losses, the Longhorns are a formidable opponent, and Pete Golding will need his team's best on Saturday night.

Ole Miss could learn something from Texas' recent collapses.

Playing With a Lead

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ole Miss has rarely played from behind this season. During their five wins, the Rebels have trailed once, when they were down by three to the Missouri Tigers. Missouri's lead was short-lived, and Ole Miss ran away with the game.

However, Texas has blown back-to-back leads. The Longhorns led by 10 at halftime over the Oklahoma Sooners. 17 fourth-quarter points propelled Oklahoma to a victory as Steve Sarkisian's offense crumbled in the second half.

Last week, Texas jumped out to a 17-3 lead before Florida methodically drove the field and scored back-to-back touchdowns. Once again, the Longhorns' offense was quiet in the third quarter, and the Gators shocked the Longhorns.

The Rebels can learn a thing or two from Texas. Golding's team hasn't struggled to protect leads, but Ole Miss can't let the Longhorns crawl back if it takes a lead. The Rebels also struggled in the third quarter against Missouri, running 13 plays for 45 yards. That can't happen against a stout Longhorns defense.

Following the loss to Florida, Sarkisian said he would evaluate everything. That could mean a quarterback change, as Arch Manning has struggled over the last few weeks. While Manning should be under center on Saturday, Ole Miss can capitalize on a vulnerable Texas offense.

The Rebels are coming off their best defensive performance. They limited the Tigers to 39 rushing yards and kept Missouri's offense out of the end zone. Golding will try to do the same to the Longhorns.

Momentum matters. Ole Miss is playing its best football heading into this week, while Texas is scrambling for answers. While pre-game momentum won't determine the outcome of this game, the Rebels have a lot more confidence than they did three weeks ago.

Winning a game at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium is not easy. But the Gators just laid the blueprint for defeating the Longhorns at home, and the Rebels have the personnel to follow.

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