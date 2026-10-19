Pete Golding Faces a Fascinating Decision Against Arch Manning and Texas

Just over two weeks ago, the Texas Longhorns looked like the team to beat, not just in the SEC but in the national playoff picture. Behind star prospect and heir to the throne of the greatest quarterback family tree, Arch Manning, the Longhorns were finding ways to overcome questionable offensive play, with a strong defense digging them out of tough spots.

Then everything went wrong at Cotton Bowl Stadium. Texas seemed able to run the table ahead of Oklahoma, then Tate Sandell's 47-yard game-winning field goal attempt soared right down the middle of the goalposts, and Texas' first record-marking question appeared. Of course, the Red River Rivalry is a massive event, and anyone can win any given iteration of a rivalry this big... Was Oklahoma just a fluke?

No, that doesn't seem to be the case. The Florida Gators marched into Memorial Stadium in Austin with one of the most peculiar track records out there in 2026. After emerging as a national darling with running back Jadan Baugh and their utter domination of Ole Miss in The Swamp, the Gators were smothered by Missouri on the road, then returned home to a 38-19 whooping from South Carolina.

What on earth is going on in the SEC? What is going on in Austin? And the biggest question of all, how will Pete Golding and his men prepare for a sliding Texas team without knowing who'll be lining up across from them?

An Unexpected Quarterback Battle Emerges - Manning or Lacey?

Oklahoma's Trystan Haynes (14) tackles Texas' Arch Manning (16) in the first half of the Red River Rivalry college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Texas Longhorn at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas, Saturday, Oct., 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Manning, seen above being taken down in a manner that has been common for Texas' spotty offensive line this season, hasn't been the player many expected this campaign. With four games under 200 passing yards and spending about as much time on the ground as on his feet, Arch has quickly gone from star pupil to likely scapegoat for Texas' new failures. If Texas switches its backfield pairing, former Rebel Eli Manning will face a much tougher decision on who to root for this Saturday in Austin.

We've seen in many ways this season that the grass is not always greener when changes are made in the SEC, so if Texas does decide Arch's day has come, will his deputy, KJ Lacey, save the Longhorns? or is he just going to fall victim to the same problems as Manning?

All in Favor of KJ Lacey

Saraland's KJ Lacey passes against Mountain Brook during the AHSAA Class 6A State Football Championship Game at Jordan Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Friday December 2, 2022. Ms04 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A redshirt-Freshman and former 4-star prospect out of Saraland, Ala., Lacey is an interesting talent and formidable backup option for Manning, one who has been surrounded by buzz since being born into football royalty.

While playing in just three games to date for Texas, one as a true freshman last season, Lacey has not gotten much of a chance to display his abilities in Austin. Lacey has completed seven of eight passes this season without a touchdown or an interception, and the young quarterback appears to be a low-risk, high-reward option for Steve Sarkisian's reeling Longhorns.

Lacey, standing just over 6 feet tall, is in a similar physical situation to Ole Miss Heisman candidate Trinidad Chambliss, relying on improvisation outside of the pocket to halt the efforts of imposing pass rushers. Described by Sarkisian as an "advanced playmaker", Lacey has displayed that he can roll out of the pocket and extend plays well.

It cannot be sugarcoated: the Texas offensive line hasn't been good this season. Much of Arch Manning's struggles can be attributed to the Longhorns allowing 30% pressure, the 4th-worst pass-blocking unit in the SEC. While Lacey can clearly move against pass rushes, this may be too much for a redshirt freshman to overcome against a strong Rebels front seven.

No One Envies Pete Golding's Role This Week

Oct 17, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Pete Golding looks on during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Facing a team in a quarterback battle is as much a blessing as it is a curse. While it is comforting to know the team lining up across from you is not confident in its usual offensive green-dot, there is absolutely something to be concerned about when facing off against the vast unknown.

Ole Miss looked spectacular defensively against Austin Simmons and Missouri, who, as an offensive unit, had been very strong up until the trip to Oxford. Linebacker Luke Ferrelli recorded his first sack of the campaign, lighting up Vaught-Hemingway Stadium as the Rebels headed toward a 31-3 win.

Preparing for one quarterback's offensive leadership style is much easier than preparing for two, and Golding will be put in this precarious position leading up to the matchup. While the horrid play of the Texas pass blockers is a nice constant to work with, not knowing what you will be rushing at behind it leaves a lot to be worked on in practice leading up to the road trip to what, less than a month ago, was the nation's No. 1 program.

Texas is for certain on the ropes, and the Rebels are the final chance for the Longhorns to lift themselves back to their feet and push forward for a trip to the College Football Playoffs. A Golding-run defense that is finally beginning to establish an identity will be given a chance this week to land the knockout blow in Austin.

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