Skip to main content

Texas Safety Braxton Myers Signs With Ole Miss Football

Myers has been a Rebel commit for a while, but he officially joined their ranks on Wednesday.

COPPELL, Texas -- The Ole Miss Rebels officially added safety Braxton Myers to their recruiting class on Wednesday out of Coppell (Texas) High School.

Myers is a 6-foot-1 and 190-pound cornerback and competes against talented programs across the Dallas area week in and week out.

In addition to Ole Miss, he earned numerous offers from the likes of Southern California, Oklahoma, Texas, LSU, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Michigan, Clemson, and Florida State among others.

In addition to having talent of his own, Myers is the son of former Vicksburg (Miss.) and Alabama Crimson Tide defensive tackle Michael Myers. Following his college days, he went on to have an NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos.

Myers' commitment came prior to the Rebels hosting the Kentucky Wildcats this season, a game that the Rebels won in front of a capacity crowd in Oxford.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You can follow John Macon on Twitter at @JMakeGillespie.

Hey Rebel Fans! Want to see the Ole Miss in action? Get your Ole Miss game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

Want even more Ole Miss Rebels News? Check out the SI.com team page here.

Braxton Myers
Football

Texas Safety Braxton Myers Signs With Ole Miss Football

By John Macon Gillespie
Ethan Fields
Football

2023 Interior Offensive Lineman Ethan Fields Signs National Letter of Intent With Ole Miss

By Ben King
JAMARIOUS-crop-946x622-1652808343
Football

Mississippi Defensive Lineman Jamarious Brown Joins Ole Miss Rebels

By John Macon Gillespie
Lane Kiffin 2022 SEC Media Days
Football

Ole Miss Rebels Early Signing Day Tracker

By The Grove Report Staff
Kedrick Reescano
Football

Running Back Kendrick Reescano Makes It Official With Ole Miss

By John Macon Gillespie
Skielar Mann Linebacker Fort Valley (Ga.) Peach County
Recruiting

2023 Linebacker Skielar Mann Signs National Letter of Intent With Ole Miss

By Ben King
Brycen Sanders
Recruiting

Top Tennessee OL Brycen Sanders Inks with Ole Miss Football

By The Grove Report Staff
Jayvontay Conner
Recruiting

N.C. All-Star TE Jayvontay Conner Makes it Official with Ole Miss Football

By The Grove Report Staff