Texas Safety Braxton Myers Signs With Ole Miss Football

COPPELL, Texas -- The Ole Miss Rebels officially added safety Braxton Myers to their recruiting class on Wednesday out of Coppell (Texas) High School.

Myers is a 6-foot-1 and 190-pound cornerback and competes against talented programs across the Dallas area week in and week out.

In addition to Ole Miss, he earned numerous offers from the likes of Southern California, Oklahoma, Texas, LSU, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Michigan, Clemson, and Florida State among others.

In addition to having talent of his own, Myers is the son of former Vicksburg (Miss.) and Alabama Crimson Tide defensive tackle Michael Myers. Following his college days, he went on to have an NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos.

Myers' commitment came prior to the Rebels hosting the Kentucky Wildcats this season, a game that the Rebels won in front of a capacity crowd in Oxford.

