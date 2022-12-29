Texas Tech LB Dimitri Moore States Lane Kiffin's Accusations 'False' Following Texas Bowl

HOUSTON -- The drama from the TaxAct Texas Bowl on Wednesday night has now spilled over into Thursday.

In his postgame press conference, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin stated that a Texas Tech linebacker, No. 11 Dimitri Moore, had spit at and possibly used a racial slur towards one of his offensive linemen. On Thursday, Moore responded to those allegations through a statement from Texas Tech.

"I can't state strongly enough that these accusations are false," Moore said in the statement. "It is disappointing to have my final game as a collegiate student-athlete overshadowed by the false accusations that were stated last night.

"Since I have arrived at Texas Tech, I have strived to represent my teammates, this coaching staff and most importantly, my family, in the highest manner. It has been an honor to represent this program as we closed our season with a great team victory last night."

Late in the contest, Texas Tech recovered an Ole Miss fumble, and there was a scrum after the play between players. The officials originally penalized Ole Miss wide receiver No. 11 Jordan Watkins, but Kiffin claims that Texas Tech's No. 11 should have been the one penalized, not his.

“There was a racial slur involved," Kiffin said. "I brought our own 71 up to the officials, 'Right or wrong, you see him crying?' He’s not crying not because he got spit on, it’s because something was said.

"It was really poor to have that many officials who communicate. They did some great jobs on other ones getting them right, but you talk about spitting on people and calling the wrong No. 11. If you meet Jordan Watkins, Jordan Watkins ain't doing that."

Kiffin cannot vouch for certain that a racial slur was used on the field on Wednesday night, but he did say that he was told that following the incident.

“I’m not going to, because I did not hear it,” Kiffin said. “[I’m not going to] say that that happened for sure that he gave a racial slur to our player. I was told that that was said in that [incident], but I did not hear that. So that would obviously be a giant issue.

"I talked to their head coach afterward," Kiffin continued. "He was like: ‘Crazy officiating out there.’ I go: ‘Yeah, that was really bad on that one that your guy spit and our guy got the penalty.’ He was like: ‘Yeah, I know.’”

Ole Miss lost the game to Texas Tech on Wednesday to finish its season at 8-5.

