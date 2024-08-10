Things to Watch Entering Week 3 of Ole Miss Rebels Fall Camp
Only two weeks separate die-hard fans from the game they love; college football is back! While the college football season kicks off on Aug. 24, Rebel fans will have to wait one more week to watch the highly anticipated 2024 Ole Miss football season open against Furman in Week 1.
With that being said, the Rebels are still going through fall camp, and Monday will mark the third week of action. How might the Rebels attack Week 3 to ensure they are ready come Aug 31? Here are some things to watch in Week 3 of fall camp.
1. Health
While most of the team seems to be in good shape, two guys in the wide receiver room haven't been full-go, as of right now. Jordan Watkins and Juice Wells, two players who we presume will be starting in the slot and outside for the Rebels, have been rehabbing a lot throughout the media viewing periods in camp.
Watkins and Wells have been in full pads though and have been going through change of direction stuff while the rest of the recievers go through routes on air.
Wells, who is coming off foot surgery, hasn't been in a black jersey all throughout camp, so maybe he tweaked something in Week 2. I wouldn't be too worried as the South Carolina transfer hasn't played in a game since September of last year, so you know he is itching to get back out on the field. This also helps some new and younger guys get more reps which, in turn, will help them develop and learn the system in greater depth.
2. Offensive Line Depth
It's no secret that the Rebels feel really confident up front as they have multiple guys who they feel could get the job done, but at the end of the day, you can only play five. Multiple guys have been working at center, which is a welcome sight as in the past, an injury to Caleb Warren would have thrown the offense as a whole for a loop.
Guys like Gerquan Scott and Reece McIntyre have been seen getting some reps at that center position. Diego Pounds has also looked solid at the left tackle spot throughout the viewing sessions, which makes you think he could be the guy on Jaxson Dart's blind side at the start of the season.
The Rebels have some time to vet some of these guys into the regular season as they should be able to rotate guys in and out through out the first two weeks (and maybe into that Wake Forest game), but you don't want to sleepwalk into a P4 team's building because it could get dicey if they cannot protect Dart.
The season is coming up fast, and like a kid on Christmas Eve, we can't wait to see what the 2024 college football season has left for us under the tree.