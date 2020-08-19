The University of Mississippi received notice today that 13 student-athletes and one employee have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Mississippi State Department of Health Guidelines, this constitutes an outbreak on campus.

All of the athletes who tested positive were tested earlier this week as part of a standard mass screening of athletes. Eleven of the 13 positive tests are members of the same team; information about which team has not been released.

Per MSHD regulations, these positive-testing individuals will need to be isolated to prevent the spread, while contact tracing will need to be done in order to determine who has been in close contact with such individuals.

Those deemed to be in close contact must also then quarantine.

Ole Miss, along with schools from across the SEC, returned to football training camp this week. Class is set to start in Oxford next week, thus the act of students returning to campus is in full form.

Head football coach Lane Kiffin said on Monday that around 80-to-90% of his athletes will have their classes entirely online, as to prevent unnecessary contact with students not in athletics.

More information as to which team the 11 positive tests come from will be released as we know details.

