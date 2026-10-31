Three Ole Miss Players Worth Watching Against Auburn

The Ole Miss Rebels will host the Auburn Tigers on Saturday. The Rebels are coming off a disappointing loss to the Texas Longhorns, while Auburn was dominated by LSU last week.

Ole Miss desperately needs a win to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive. The Tigers are trying to prove their win against Georgia wasn't a fluke.

Of course, everyone will watch the stars, like Trinidad Chambliss and Deuce Alexander. But here are three other players worth watching on Saturday.

Jalyn Crawford

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Kaliq Lockett is tackled by Mississippi Rebels cornerback Jalyn Crawford. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Crawford is coming off his best performance of the season, finishing with two interceptions. This week, Crawford is facing his former team.

He spent two seasons at Auburn and will likely try to make a big-time play against his old teammates. Crawford is slowly earning Pete Golding's trust, and his stock is rising.

On Saturday, keep an eye on Crawford. He might make another impactful play.

Makhi Frazier

Mississippi Rebels running back Makhi Frazier. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Frazier will start at running back this week after Kewan Lacy dislocated his shoulder. The Michigan State transfer has been a nice change-of-pace back for Ole Miss.

He's averaging just under six yards per carry this season. Frazier's season-high in carries is 15, so it will be interesting to see how the Rebels manage his workload. Auburn has allowed the third-most rushing yards per game in the SEC (146).

Ole Miss may lean on its starting running back to carry a heavier workload against a vulnerable run defense. If he can break out on Saturday, the Rebels should be in a good position to defeat the Tigers.

Terez Davis

Mississippi Rebels offensive lineman Terez Davis. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Davis is expected to return after a one-game absence. The Ole Miss left tackle is a pivotal part of the offensive line, so his return is a massive boost. Pete Golding said Davis could've played last week, but he sat out in the team's best interest.

"Terez was a game-time decision," Golding admitted. [We] didn’t feel like it was in his best interest and our best interest moving forward. [We] probably could have done it, but we didn’t know what it [would] look like afterward, and it could have made things worse. "We feel like, you know, throughout this week that we’ll get [Davis] back for this weekend."

He'll be someone to watch on the offensive line. It'll be important to see whether Davis is hampered or if he looks fully healthy. If Ole Miss can protect Chambliss, it could be a long day for Auburn's defense.

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