Why Mounting Injuries Haven't Broken Ole Miss

The Ole Miss injury report released on Wednesday included 15 players, and 10 of those are ruled out for the game, with three questionable and two probable. The sheer length of the injury report has captured national attention.

Notable injuries include running back Kewan Lacy, safety Edwin Joseph, and offensive tackle Terez Davis, and cornerback Jalyn Crawford. Lacy and Joseph are out for Saturday's game, while Davis and Crawford are listed as questionable.

At a Monday press conference, Pete Golding said he expected Davis to play.

Next-man-up mentality

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels offensive lineman Delano Townsend (51) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite the absurd number of missing players, Ole Miss refuses to make excuses. The team has a next-man-up mentality and is excited to see new players fill the gaps left by injured players.

Offensive tackle Delano Townsend spoke at a press conference on Wednesday about the injury situation and the team's mindset.

Addressing the injury to Lacy specifically, Townsend is excited for backup Makhi Frazier to step up in Lacy's absence.

"We have a back in [Makhi Frazier] and other guys who are willing to step up in that role," Townsend said. Kewan is our guy, but when he’s not able to go, [Frazier] steps up in that role. I don’t think it’s really a drop-off."

That's high praise from Townsend. Before his injury troubles, Lacy was regarded as one of, if not the best, running back in the entire country.

Additionally, Townsend highlighted the growing chemistry along the offensive line, despite a string of injuries that have tested the unit all season. He was asked what allowed them to sustain strong play despite the inconsistent lineups.

"Our ability to have guys back us up with certain guys going down, [and other] guys sliding into those roles," Townsend responded. "[Allows] us [to] not miss a beat as an offensive line, just being on the same page together."

The Rebels have adjusted extremely well this season. Last week, without starting left tackle Terez Davis, they gave up no sacks. Townsend credits much of this success to the interior offensive line. He, Patrick Kutas, and Brycen Sanders all started for the Rebels last season.

"[The] middle 3, we all know how each other operates. We all got each other’s back."

Three steady offensive linemen in the middle of the line make it easier for the tackles to rotate while maintaining a high level of play. They also have each other's backs. When Brycen Sanders went down against Missouri, Patrick Kutas stepped in at center.

To beat Auburn, the Ole Miss line must keep their pass rush from reaching Trinidad Chambliss. The Tigers are third in the SEC in interceptions with eight. Chambliss has struggled to protect the ball in recent games, throwing an interception in five of the seven contests this year.

The three inside linemen can take pressure off Chambliss by protecting him in the pass, but dominating the run game. The Tigers rank 14th in the SEC in run defense, allowing 130 yards per game.

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