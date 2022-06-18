Three Ole Miss Rebels Named to Lindy's Preseason All-SEC Team

Three cornerstones on the Ole Miss offense were named to Lindy's Sports Preseason All-SEC Team.

The 2022 college football season will be here before you know it, so now is a great time to see how the Ole Miss Rebels will stack up to the rest of the Southeastern Conference.

Ole Miss Football recently announced on Twitter that running back Zach Evans, tight end Michael Trigg, and offensive lineman Nick Broeker were named to Lindy's Preseason All-SEC Teams.

Lindy's Sports Magazine creates previews for every SEC team each year to give an in-depth look at rosters going into the regular season.

Trigg made the third team, Evans was selected to the second team, and Broeker was named to the first team.

With expectations of being a top college football running back in 2022, Evans is one of the most exciting players to look out for in the Ole Miss offense. From 2020 to 2021, Evans totaled 146 carries for 1,063 rushing yards and nine touchdowns with the TCU Horned Frogs before deciding to transfer to Ole Miss in January. Evans provides speed and a home-run threat for the Rebel offense.

Another newcomer to the SEC to keep an eye on is Trigg. The 6-4, 245-pound red zone threat turned heads during the Ole Miss Spring Game when he hauled in five receptions for 60 yards, two touchdowns, and two 2-point conversions. Trigg transferred to Ole Miss from the USC Trojans in January and looks more than ready to terrorize SEC defenses this fall.

After Ole Miss won a program-record 10 regular-season games in 2021, there were concerns that stalwart offensive tackle Nick Broeker would leave Oxford, Miss., early and declare for the NFL Draft. Broeker put those concerns to rest when he announced he would be returning to Ole Miss for one last ride in January.

Broeker has been an anchor on the Ole Miss offensive line and started every game for the Rebels in 2021. Broeker protected former Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral's blindside for three years and he will continue to do so for whoever is starting under center for the Rebels this season.

