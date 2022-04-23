Grove Bowl Recap: Michael Trigg Terrozies Red Team Defense, QB Remains Question

Lane Kiffin might have a secret weapon in tight end Michael Trigg, but does he have the right quarterback?

Michael Trigg is going to be a problem in the SEC come September.

For those looking to find a way in stopping a 6-6 tight end in the red zone with a catch radius that feels endless, one likely has a better chance of discovering the lost city of Atlantis.

Trigg was one of the biggest bright spots from either side of the ball for Ole Miss Saturday in The Grove Bowl. He showed fans of the Rebels early on just how dangerous he can be as a route-runner, but also how physical his style of play truly is.

The SEC isn't the Pac-12. No problem, Trigg can handle it, just like he handled a pair of Rebel defenders on a 25-yard pass just before halftime to put the navy offense just outside the 25.

Trigg finished the afternoon with five receptions for 60 yards with two touchdowns and two 2-point conversions. Both of his scores came from inside the 20-yard line. He manhandled a pair of Rebels and made it look easy for six.

The physical demeanor of Trigg was evident Saturday in front of thousands at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The lack of protection for Jaxson Dart by what looks to be the second-team offensive line was put on display as well.

Rebels' coach Lane Kiffin isn't ready to announce who will take reps at quarterback this fall. He has a bigger problem on his hands with the offensive line looking lost outside the starting five.

Ole Miss' unit of Jeremy James, Nick Broeker, Caleb Warren, Eli Acker and Mason Brooks shined in pass protection. Touchdowns were easy, penalties were limited, and there wasn't a sack allowed. The depth behind them is a concern.

Dart was harassed. He was bullied into over analyzing every snap, thus leading to more mistakes in the passing attack, including a pick-six. He was sacked six times and constantly moving outside the pocket.

The only solace for Dart would be knowing the starting five protecting him Saturday likely won't be the five come Week 1 if he wins the title of QB1.

Kiffin said he would remain patient with the quarterback position earlier this week as neither passer had emerged as a front-runner. Just based off the performance Saturday, Luke Altmyer might have taken the slight lead entering summer.

Altmyer found consistency in his passing. His timing was stupendous out of the gate, as was his decision-making. As the afternoon progressed, things began to sour. He missed several easy third down throws, but the damage was already done.

Dart, who still is adjusting to Kiffin's offense after coming over from USC, found better consistency in the second half. Even with a poor offensive line showing, he has to improve and hone in on his mechanics and deep ball accuracy.

On three different occasions, Dart tired to stretch the field with passes over 20 yards. One was a drop, one was just out of the reach and the other was well overthrown.

Time will tell if Dart is one of the several newcomers that will make an impact next fall. Trigg certainly is one name on the rise, as is running back Ulysses Bentley.

The SMU transfer became the focal point of the red team's offense in the second half, rushing for five times for 27 yards and a touchdown. He also recorded an impressive 42-yard reception. Former TCU running back Zach Evans was limited, rushing for just 21 yards on three carries.

The Rebels return to Vaught-Hemingway on Sept. 3 to open the 2022 season against Troy.

