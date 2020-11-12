SI.com
The Grove Report
HomeFootballRecruitingBasketballBaseballOther Sports
Search

Three South Carolina Players to Watch This Week Against Ole Miss

Nate Gabler

Honestly and objectively, South Carolina is not a very good football team. There's a reason Ole Miss is a double digit favorite at home for this weekend's game. 

However, there are some pro talents on the Gamecock roster that will be work keeping their eyes on going into Saturday. Here's three of those players who's matchups could help determine the outcome of Ole Miss vs. South Carolina. 

1. Jaycee Horn, Jr. Cornerback No. 1

CBSSports, Pro Football Network and USA Today all released a new 2021 NFL Mock Draft within the past three days. All three had Horn as a first round pick, going as high as No. 17 overall. According to Pro Football Focus, Horn came into this season having played 1,426 snaps with opponents targeting his receiver 100 times for only 57 completions and two touchdowns.

So far this year, only 18-percent of balls thrown in Horn's direction on third down have gone for completions, an honestly absurd number. Typically, Horn plays on a team's best X or Y receiver. Whether he will venture into the slot to defend Elijah Moore this week will be a fascinating matchup to watch. 

2. Shi Smith, Sr. Wide Receiver No. 13

Coming into his senior season, Smith ranked No. 12 all time in South Carolina's all-time receptions standings, despite playing behind Deebo Samuel and Bryan Edwards most of his career. At only 5-foot-10, Smith has been the team's top target this season. He's recorded 43 catches for 479 yards and three scores, ranking him behind only Elijah Moore and Alabama's DeVonta Smith in receptions. 

Smith is also also a dynamic special teams return man and was my pick for offensive all-purpose player on our Sports Illustrated Preseason All-SEC teams. 

3. Kingsley Enagbare, Jr. Defensive Lineman No. 52

Enagbare had made just one career start prior to the 2020 season. Now, the junior is the Gamecocks' top disruptive force on the defensive line. Coming off the edge, he leads the team in both sacks (4.0) and tackles for loss (5.0) on the season. He's not a player that's going to rack up gaudy tackle numbers on the defensive line, but he's a disruptor that seems to always be in the backfield and is the defense's top threat to make a big play around the quarterback. 

Honorable Mention: RB Kevin Harris

More From The Grove Report:

Ole Miss Basketball Inks Highest Recruit in Program History

High Praise for the Ole Miss Offense: What Will Muschamp is Saying About Ole Miss

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page or under the three bars on the top left in mobile. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ole Miss Basketball Inks Highest Recruit in History

Ole Miss men's basketball head coach Kermit Davis announced the addition of three talented prospects on National Signing Day.

Nate Gabler

High Praise for the Ole Miss Offense: What Will Muschamp is Saying About Ole Miss

This week, Will Muschamp and Lane Kiffin are rivals, not friends. As the Gamecocks travel to Oxford on Saturday, here's everything the USC head man is saying about Kiffin's Ole Miss Rebels.

Nate Gabler

Kenny Yeboah and Royce Newman Pick Up Senior Bowl Invitations

Ole Miss seniors Kenny Yeboah and Royce Newman have both been invited to participate in the 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl, set for Jan. 30, in Mobile, Alabama.

Nate Gabler

Royce Newman to Enter NFL Draft After 2020 Season, Forgo Extra COVID-19 Eligibility

Lane Kiffin interrupted the start of Royce Newman's press conference on Tuesday afternoon with the drop off of a package.

Nate Gabler

Lane Kiffin Compares Elijah Moore to An Elite Former NFL Wide Receiver

Elijah Moore is among the elite of the elite with SEC receivers. Moore is on pace to break multiple Ole Miss receiving records, and has been skyrocketing up NFL Draft boards. Who does Moore remind Lane Kiffin of?

Nate Gabler

WATCH: Lane Kiffin's Weekly Press Conference

Head coach Lane Kiffin was back to his normal routine on Monday, as he addressed the media in his typical slot ahead of Saturday's game at home against the visiting South Carolina Gamecocks.

Nate Gabler

Significant Early Money Favoring Ole Miss Over South Carolina

It's not often that you see line swings over over three points within the first 24-hours following the openings in Las Vegas. But that's exactly what's happening for this week's Ole Miss vs. South Carolina game.

Nate Gabler

Andeija Puckett Out for Season with Knee Injury

Ole Miss women's basketball redshirt junior Andeija Puckett will miss the 2020-21 season due to a knee injury that will require surgery to repair multiple torn ligaments.

Nate Gabler

WATCH: DK Metcalf Does Hilarious Interview With Cooper Manning

DK Metcalf and Cooper Manning are both former Ole Miss receivers... they're just kind of on a different level. Cooper knows this, and it was pretty obvious when the former Rebels met up during a FOX NFL pregame video that produced quite a few laughs.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Honoring Military With Patriotic Helmet & Uniforms vs. South Carolina

Ole Miss is honoring its military veteran students, faculty and alumni during Warrior Week with a series of events designed to recognize members of the armed services in the Ole Miss family.

Nate Gabler