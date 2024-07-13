Tim Tebow Has High Praise For 'Intriguing' 2024 Ole Miss Rebels
As kickoff inches closer for Ole Miss, national pundits continue to express the belief that the Rebels have the potential for a special season in 2024.
The games themselves still have to be played, but with Ole Miss returning so much talent from an 11-win campaign last season and reeling in another haul from the transfer portal, the expectation is that the Rebels can reach the 12-team College Football Playoff this fall.
Recently, college football analyst Tim Tebow joined SportsCenter to discuss some "teams to watch" in the 2024 college football season, and alongside the Texas A&M Aggies, he talked in-depth about Ole Miss.
"If I'm going to say one that's really intriguing this year, I'm gonna go with Ole Miss," Tebow said. "I think the Lane Train, he's got the most talent he's ever had before. Jaxson Dart has experience, you've got a plethora of receivers, all the people that have transferred in, and you've got a defense that's getting better, but it's the most talent they've ever had on defense."
Outside of the talent itself, one thing about the Rebels that appeals to Tebow is how the roster has handled pressure over the last couple of seasons. Despite playing a rigorous SEC schedule in 2023, Ole Miss managed to grab its first 11-win season in program history, and that run should pay dividends in 2024.
"Their experience, they've had a lot of big games," Tebow said. "You've got to learn to win when you're predicted to win, and that hasn't always been the case for Ole Miss. But now, they've had a year where they were predicted to win most of the time. So, do they know how to handle success? I think that they're going to handle success pretty well."
The primary goal for Ole Miss (at least in the eyes of the national media) is to reach the CFP this season. The quest for that pinnacle will begin when the Rebels play host to the FCS Furman Paladins on Aug. 31.