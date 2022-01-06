Portal Tracker: Updates on Top Quarterbacks Looking for a New Home

The quarterback market is as fluid as ever in college football, check back for updates here

College football is wild in 2021, in just about every way, but especially when it comes to fluidity from the coaching ranks on down.

For players, that means the transfer portal and no position brings attention like that of the quarterback. It's a position that can swing seasons and ramp up expectations, and with the fluidity of this year, tracking where the QBs on the move end up will help tell the tale of the 2022 college season.

Keep up with the movement daily, here in one spot, as Ole Miss looks to potentially push into the portal to add an experienced quarterback to the roster.

Caleb Williams, Oklahoma

2021 stats: 136/211 for 1,912 yards, 21 TDS, 4 INTS

What was expected to be nothing more than a rumor has changed. Williams is now in the transfer portal after one season in Norman.

Williams, a native of the D.C. area, made it clear Monday that he would leave the Sooners program after leading the team to an 11-win season and bowl victory over Oregon in the Alamo Bowl. In his final game with Oklahoma, Williams completed 77.8 percent of his passes for 242 yards and three touchdowns.

New Sooners coach Brent Venables will have to go to work fast on securing a quarterback in 2022. As for Williams, early odds suggests he'll rejoin Lincoln Riley in USC come this fall.

Kedon Slovis, USC

2021 stats: 193/297 for 2,153 yards, 11 TDs, 3 INTs

Slovis entered the transfer portal after a lackluster season from USC. He’ll now head across the country to join the ACC.

According to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, Slovis intends to transfer to Pitt under the direction of Pat Narduzzi. The Panther will be replacing the production of former Heisman finalist and three-year starter Kenny Pickett, who will head to the NFL this spring.

A three-year starter, Slovis missed time in 2021 due to injury, allowing freshman Jaxson Dart to enter the conversation. The junior tallied 2153 yards passing with 11 touchdowns against eight interceptions.

All-time Slovis has thrown for 7,576 yards and 58 touchdowns against 24 interceptions and a completion rating of 68.4 percent.

Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the former Trojan will have two years of eligibility remaining.

NEW SCHOOL: Pitt

Bo Nix, Auburn

2021 stats: 197/323 for 2,294 yards, 11 TDs, 3 INTs

Nix has made his decision, and boy, is it one no one saw coming. According to Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel, Nix will transfer to Oregon under the direction of new offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham and head coach Dan Lanning.

Dillingham worked on staff with Auburn as the Tigers' offensive coordinator in 2019 during Nix's first season. That year, the former Tigers starter threw for 2,524 yards and 16 touchdowns against six interceptions while tacking on another seven scores on the ground with his legs.

Nix also shared the news via social media on Sunday evening. The Ducks are looking for a new quarterback with the departure of Anthony Brown via graduation this offseason.

NEW SCHOOL: Oregon

Quinn Ewers, Ohio State

Did not play in 2021

Yahoo's Pete Thamel is reporting that Ewers intends to transfer from Ohio State, and return to Texas.

Thamel also listed the possible destinations that Ewers might consider, including Texas A&M, Texas Tech, and the University of Texas.

Ewers, of course, was originally a Texas Longhorns commit under Tom Herman, but De-committed last season and eventually pledged to the Buckeyes.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian did initially try to re-pursue Ewers in advance of National Signing Day last season, but the Longhorns elected to go in another direction.

Before enrolling early at Ohio State, Ewers was rated as the No. 1 quarterback in the 2022 class across all recruiting services, including Sports Illustrated.

NEW SCHOOL: Texas

Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma

2021 Stats: 140/187 for 1,483 yards, 11 TDs, 5 INTs

The second QB domino has fallen in the QB transfer portal. On Monday evening, Rattler announced via social media he would be headed to the SEC, joining Shane Beamer and South Carolina.

Rattler had a special relationship during his three season in Norman with Beamer. The son of legendary coach, Frank, Shane Beamer served on Oklahoma's staff from 2018-20. During recruitment, Rattler was contacted primarily by then-coach Lincoln Riley and the assistant head coach.

Rattler redshirted during his first season at Oklahoma and his second season was redshirted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He will be listed as a redshirt junior in 2022. During his time with the Sooners, Rattler completed 361 of 515 passes for 4,595 yards and 40 touchdowns with 12 interceptions.

The 6-foot-1 QB won't be going alone. Former Sooners tight Austin Stogner will also be headed to Columbia. During his breakout season with Rattler, Stogner recorded 26 catches for 422 yards and three touchdowns in 2020.

NEW SCHOOL: South Carolina

Dillon Gabriel, UCF

2021 Stats: 70/102, 814 yards, 9 TDs, 3 INTs

Gabriel, who has more than 7,000 yards and 60 touchdown passes over the last two season, now finds a new home. Initially set to head to UCLA, Gabriel entered the transfer portal for a second time, this time committing to Oklahoma under former UCF offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby.

Lebby, who recently served as Ole Miss' offensive coordinator, was named Oklahoma's new coordinator following the hiring of Brent Venables. An alum of the Sooners, Lebby was tasked with finding a new quarterback following the news of Caleb Williams entering the transfer portal on Monday.

Under Lebby's direction in 2019, Gabriel threw for 3,653 yards and 29 touchdowns on the way a passer rating of 156.9.

NEW SCHOOL: Oklahoma

Cameron Ward, Incarnate Word

2021 Stats: 384/590 for 4,648 yards, 47 TDs, 10 INT

One of the top names at the FCS level is looking to head to the FBS in 2022. Following a breakout season for the Cardinals in 2021, Ward elects to test his luck with a new school in the role of QB1.

Ward won the Jerry Rice Award, giving out to the best freshman in FCS during the spring season this past year. He then threw for 4,648 yards and 47 touchdowns with 10 interceptions this fall as UIW made the second round of the FCS playoffs, falling just short of defeating defending national champ Sam Houston on the road.

Ward owns school records for career passing TDs (71) and yards (6,908). He currently holds offers from Ole Miss, Houston, North Texas, Virginia Tech, Prairie View A&M and Indiana.

Max Johnson, LSU

2021 Stats: 225/373 for 2,814 yards, 27 TDs, 6 INTs

Johnson, who started every game for LSU in 2021, has elected to follow his brother, 2022 tight end commit Jake Johnson, to Texas A&M. The Aggies were expected to be a hot name following the addition of Jake Johnson on Early Signing Period.

Johnson's final moment as a Tiger came against the Aggies last month in a 27-24 win. The sophomore connected with wide receiver Jaray Jenkins for a 28-yard touchdown pass with 20 second remaining. For the season, Johnson finished with 2,815 passing yards, 27 touchdowns and six interceptions.

The Aggies are expected to have a three-way quarterback battle between Johnson, redshirt freshman Haynes King and Conner Weigman. King was A&M's initial starter to begin the 2021 season before suffering a broken leg injury in Week 2 against Colorado.

A&M also signed Conner Weigman, the No. 3 quarterback in the 2022 class, according to SI99's rankings. Weigman, a dual-sport athlete, graded out as the No. 32 play in the country.

NEW SCHOOL: Texas A&M

Michael Penix Jr., Indiana

2021 Stats: 87/162 for 939 yards, 4 TDS, 7 INTS

Penix Jr., a breakout star for the Hoosiers in 2020, announced he would be leaving Bloomington and joining Kalen DeBoer in Washington. DeBoer, who was hired from Fresno State, served as Indiana's offensive coordinator in 2019.

One of the bright spots in a shortened Big 10 season, Penix Jr. threw for 1,456 yards and 14 touchdowns on the way to a 5-2 seasons. This past year, the senior struggled before suffering a season-ending AC joint, throwing for 939 yards passing, 4 touchdowns and 7 interceptions.

The Huskies still have freshman Dylan Morris on staff, but he finished with a 4-8 record under former coach Jimmy Lake. Morris threw for 2,458 yards, 14 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 11 games.

NEW SCHOOL: Washington

Zach Calzada, Texas A&M

2021 Stats: 184/328 for 2,185 yards, 17 TDs, 9 INTs

Calzada elected to transfer following the season finale loss to LSU, but now will remain in the SEC. Calzada will replace Bo Nix in 2022 at Auburn.

The Aggies quarterback started 10 games in 2021, going 6-4 as a starter and defeating No. 1 Alabama at home behind a three touchdown performance.

A native of Buford Georgia, early reports indicated he wanted to stay closer to home, but at a major Power Five program. Calzada finishes his time in College Station with 2,185 yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Calzada will still have three years of eligibility left due to his redshirt season in 2019 and the COVID-19 pandemic.

NEW SCHOOL: Auburn

Emory Jones, Florida

2021 Stats: 210/310 for 2,563 yards, 19 TDs and 13 INT

After initially being named the starter to replace Kyle Trask in 2021, Jones officially entered the transfer portal earlier this month. Jones closed out his Florida career on Dec. 23 with a 29-17 loss against UCF.

A redshirt junior, Jones posted mixed results in his first season as the starter as the Gators. He threw for 2,563 yards, 19 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He also ran for 768 yards and four touchdowns as Florida finished 6-7 and watched Dan Mullen be fired in the process.

New head coach Billy Napier is likely looking for “his” quarterback of the future entering Year 1 in Gainesville. Freshman Anthony Richardson is still expected to remain with the team. Napier also added former Ohio State recruit Jack Miller via the transfer portal.

Casey Thompson, Texas

2021 Stats: 165/261 for 2,113 yards, 26 TDs, 9 INTs

Thompson, who became the Longhorns' starter in Week 3 against Rice, elected to enter the transfer portal following Early Signing Period. Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said prior to the season finale win over Kansas State that 2022 would be a season where the QB position was open to anyone.

Thompson began the season as the backup behind Austin native Hudson Card, eventually winning the starting role. He threw for 2,113 yards and had 24 touchdown passes — a league-high in the Big 12 — and nine interceptions. Texas, however, struggled to close out games, going 4-6 with Thompson starting en route to a 5-7 season.

Texas would be entering a challenging battle following the additions of Quinn Ewers and SI99 commit Maalik Murphy. Ewers, initially a Texas commit, is expected to be a top quarterback in college football the season's end. Murphy, who finished as SI99's No. 7-ranked QB, recently helped his high school in California win a state title.

Connor Bazelak, Missouri

2021 Stats: 246/377 for 2,548 yards, 16 TDs, 11 INTS

Bazelak, who started for the Tigers over the past two seasons, officially is transferring to Indiana. The sophomore will have three years of eligibility remaining following the NCAA ruling of an extra year due to COVID-19.

A native of Dayton, Ohio, Bazelak fell out of favor of Eli Drinkwitz towards the season's end. Prior to traveling to Fort Worth, the second-year Tigers coach said the battle of QB1 was an open one, giving the chance for both Brady Cook and Tyler Macon to battle it out in practice.

Bazelak finished his Tigers' career with 5,058 passing yards, 23 touchdowns, 17 interceptions and a passer rating of 131.1.

NEW SCHOOL: Indiana

Lucas Johnson, San Diego State

2021 Stats: 138/223 for 1,424 yards, 12 TDs, 4 INT

Johnson, who led the Aztecs to a 12-2 record this past fall, will leave the program and head for greener pastures. The senior has one year of eligibility left due to the COVID-19 waiver in 2020.

A one-year starter for the Aztecs, Johnson completed 61.9 percent of his throws for 1,424 yards and 12 touchdowns. His best game came in the Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl, in which he threw for a season-high 333 yards and three touchdowns on the way to defeated No. 24 UTSA.

Johnson began his career at Georgia Tech, where he seldomly played in two seasons.

Jack Miller, Ohio State

2021 Stats: 7/14 for 101 yards

What was always expected, Miller has elected to transfer to Florida. Gators coach Billy Napier is bringing in competition, despite having 2021 part-time starter Emory Jones on the roster as of this time.

Miller, a native of Arizona from 2020, elected to transfer at the end of the regular season after spending two years with Ohio State. The redshirt freshman didn’t appear in a game during the 2020 season, but played in four games in 2021.

All-time, Miller 7 for 14, throwing for 101 yards. He never registered a touchdown or an interception.

NEW SCHOOL: Florida

Jacob Zeno, Baylor

2021 stats: 1/3 for 41 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs

Zeno, who was expected to be in line to start for the Bears in 2021, elected to transfer to Alabama-Birmingham earlier this month. The Blazers will be replacing Tyler Johnston, who started four seasons under Bill Clark.

A dual-threat quarterback known for his legs, Zeno lost the starting job to Gerry Bohanan in Week 1, while losing second-string duties to freshman Blake Sharpen. He elected to leave the program in September.

NEW SCHOOL: UAB

Jack Plummer, Purdue

2021 Stats: 86/126 for 862 yards, 7 TDs, 0 INT

Plummer opened the season as the starter for Jeff Brohm and brings a ton of production to his next stop, with some 20 games experience under his belt. He committed to join Justin Wilcox's staff at Cal for the 2022 season.

NEW SCHOOL: Cal

Taisun Phommachanh, Clemson

2021 Stats: 11/19 for 131 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

A sophomore who battled D.J. Uiagalelei for the starting gig in the spring and fall, Phommachanh has worked reserve roles since 2019. He is athletic and has three years of eligibility to work with, so there should be interest.

Robby Ashford, Oregon

2021 Stats: N/A

Ashford, a dual-sport athlete and former Ole Miss commit, elected to enter the transfer portal Monday. He did not record a stat in two years with the Ducks.

Ashford, a native of Hoover, Ala., narrowed his choices down in 2020 to Ole Miss, Oregon, Auburn and Colorado, electing to play both sports in Eugene. Initially expected to head to Oxford, Ashford decommitted following the firing of Matt Luke and hiring of Lane Kiffin.

Chubba Purdy, Florida State

2021 Stats: 5/5 for 98 yards

Purdy, the younger brother of Iowa State standout, Brock, elected to transfer from Tallahassee in November. He played in one game, completing all five throws for 98 yards.

The interesting tidbit for Purdy is his eligibility. With upside as a passer and new waiver rule allowing players to start right away, the Arizona native will have four years of eligibility left entering the spring. Earlier this month, Purdy was offered a scholarship by Pitt, but the Panthers elected to add Kedon Slovis from USC instead. Nebraska is also reportedly interested.

Myles Brennan, LSU

2021 Stats: N/A

After careful consideration, Brennan announced he would be returning to Baton Rouge for one more season under the direction of new head coach Brian Kelly. The senior was expected to transfer, along with now Texas A&M's Max Johnson following the 2021 season.

Brennan did not play in 2021 due to suffering a broken arm in practice before the season's start. He started three games in 2020, replacing Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow and throwing for 1,112 yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions.

Before Brennan's announcement, LSU had only one scholarship quarterback on the roster in Garrett Nussmeier, a freshman who appeared in four games this season. LSU on Wednesday signed quarterback recruit Walker Howard, a highly-touted prospect from Lafayette.

All-time, Brennan has thrown for 1,712 yards with 13 touchdowns against six interceptions.

NEW SCHOOL: LSU

Adrian Martinez, Nebraska

2021 Stats: 189/306 for 2,863 yards, 14 TDs, 10 INTs

New to the portal on Thursday, the longtime Nebraska starter was a mixed bag for most of his career in Lincoln. Big, athletic and a playmaker who sometimes took too many risks. Martinez has as much experience as any passer looking for a new home in 2022. The production isn't bad, either, with his 80 career scores to his name (35 rushing).

NEW SCHOOL: Kansas State.

Maddox Kopp, Houston

2021 Stats: N/A

Kopp, one of SI99's highest-rated QBs in 2021's class, elected to leave his hometown of Houston and head to the Pac-12. Kopp will join Colorado's quarterback room in 2022, joining the likes of Bredon Lewis and Drew Carter.

The Buffs finished the 2021 season with a 4-8 record.

NEW SCHOOL: Colorado

Harrison Bailey, Tennessee

2021 Stats: 3/7 for 16 yards

Bailey is the youngest of the bunch, at least on this list, with four years of eligibility remaining having gained the COVID year back and redshirting in 2021 as Tennessee changed staffs and opted for portal additions themselves.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.