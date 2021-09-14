Tulane Offensive Players To Watch vs. Ole Miss

No. 17 Ole Miss will welcome former-SEC-opponent Tulane to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium this Saturday in the 70th meeting all-time between the two schools.

The Green Wave bring in a freshman quarterback who has proven to be versatile and multi-dimensional so far in the 2021 season in Michael Pratt. He leads a Tulane offense that has scored a combined 104 points in its first two games.

The Rebels will try to counter this offensive prowess with a defense that hung around the bottom of the FBS in multiple statistical categories a season ago but has shown signs of life and improvement in its first two contests.

Let's take a look at some of the key offensive pieces Tulane will bring to Oxford on Saturday night.

QB Michael Pratt

In his first two games of 2021, Pratt has thrown for 420 yards and five touchdowns with a 61.4 completion percentage. He also has two rushing touchdowns on the year, and he has the ability to spread the ball around to the other playmakers on the offense. Against Oklahoma in Week 1, Pratt completed 27 passes for 296 yards as the Green Wave almost pulled off the upset.

RB Iverson Celestine

Another freshman playmaker for the Green Wave comes in the form of their leading rusher Celestine. The back has carried the ball 13 times for a net gain of 77 yards, which isn't a stat line that jumps off the page, but he has split carries with other backs in the Tulane system.

RB Camero Carroll

Cameron "Camero" Carroll is a redshirt sophomore Mississippi native out of Northwest Rankin High School who leads the Green Wave in rushing attempts with 19 for a net yardage of 66. He also has two receiving touchdowns to go with 19 yards in that category, so he could catch some passes out of the backfield this week against the Rebels.

TE Tyrick James

The junior tight end out of Waco, Texas, leads Tulane in both catches (eight) and receiving yards (142) so far this season. James measures in at 6-foot-2 and 245 pounds, so he's a big, powerful target in the passing game for Pratt in this offense.

WR Jaetavian Toles

The veteran Toles is right behind James in receiving yards with 106 so far this season, but unlike James, he is a smaller target, measuring in at an even 6-feet tall and 180 pounds. He only had 107 receiving yards in 2020, so one catch on Saturday will likely put him over that total from a year ago.

