Two Ole Miss Rebels Named to 2024 Preseason All-Transfer Portal Defense
OXFORD, Miss. – The Ole Miss Rebels turned heads when they recruited the No. 3 transfer portal class in the country, per On3, and they earned that ranking by landing the best talent available.
To help rank the elite talent that moved around this offseason, On3 released its 2024 Preseason All-Transfer Team on Tuesday, and two Rebels landed on the defensive side of the ball: defensive lineman Walter Nolen and edge defender Princely Umanmielen.
“The former consensus Top-5 recruit flashed as an interior pass rusher last year, recording seven sacks in a breakout sophomore season,” On3 said of Nolen. “Nolen is a special, special talent, who if he reaches his ceiling, has No. 1 draft pick potential.”
Nolen was the No. 1 overall high school recruit in the 2022 cycle, and he was once again the No. 1 overall player when he was available in the portal this offseason. In two seasons with the Texas A&M Aggies, the Memphis, Tenn., native recorded 66 total tackles, 11.0 tackles for loss, five sacks, one pass breakup, and one forced fumble.
“The bendy, twitchy edge from Florida had one of the best pass rush win-rates (22%) in all of college football last season,” On3 said of Umanmielen. “He led the Gators with 11.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks, adding another 17 QB hurries. Umanmielen was a bit of a one-man band at UF, and he should benefit playing next to Walter Nolen, JJ Pegues and others on Ole Miss’ front.”
Umanmielen arrives at Ole Miss after spending the last four seasons suiting up for the Florida Gators. The Manor, Texas, native was rated as the No. 2 edge defender available in the portal this offseason after recording 99 total tackles, 24.5 TFLs, 15.0 sacks, and three forced fumbles with the Gators.