The Good, Bad and Ugly: Breaking Down the Kickoff Times of the 2024 Ole Miss Schedule
With the times and windows for the 2024 SEC slate released on Tuesday, we can pinpoint the truly challenging games on this schedule, especially those in environments that could spell trouble for the Ole Miss Rebels.
While most tend to believe that the Rebels' schedule is manageable, it is certainly not easy once they kick off SEC play. So, let's break down the schedule and examine the good, the bad and the ugly of this Ole Miss schedule.
The Good
The Rebels have multiple trap games on this 2024 schedule, games where you have the better team on paper, but when played on the road, things could get a little hairy. The Rebels go to Arkansas and Florida, programs that could be in a year of change, if the product on the field doesn't improve.
The Arkansas and Florida games are scheduled for the early slot, with the game against the Gators scheduled for 11 a.m. The date in Fayetteville has been selected for the early slot, which will either kick off at 11 a.m. or Noon, which is definitely a favorable draw in a stadium that has given the Rebels fits over the years.
The Bad
The fans who flock to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium each year had to be disappointed with the release of these kickoff times, as only one SEC home night game appears on this schedule, and even that might not happen. With Georgia being a "flex" on the schedule, it means the game could be played in the evening, but it could also mean that the Rebels would play in that mid-afternoon slot, which wouldn't create the same kind of atmosphere. With all that being said, I expect Georgia to be a night game and maybe the biggest game in the history of the Vaught.
Kentucky and Oklahoma have also been slated for the earlier side, which could impact the way the athletic department has implemented new ways to entertain and energize the crowd like it did with a drone show last season. While that might be an overreaction, a night game in Vaught-Hemingway gives the Rebels another gear, reminiscent of the Texas A&M game in 2021.
The Ugly
Tiger Stadium after dark in Baton Rouge and the environment it creates is unlike any other in sports. The cauldron of fans there can swallow teams searching for postseason glory, as it did with the 2014 Rebels. They came into a night game at LSU undefeated and ranked inside the Top 4, but left with the first blemish on their record.
The Rebels haven't won a game in Tiger Stadium since 2008, and now, they'll need to march into Death Valley to potentially keep their playoff and SEC Championship hopes alive.
The Rebel drew the short straw, having to face the Bayou Bengals at night in one of the toughest environments in the country.