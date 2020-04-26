The Grove Report
Two Rebel DBs Ink UDFA Contracts with NFL Teams

Nate Gabler

Two former Ole Miss defensive backs found their NFL landing spots on Saturday night, becoming the fourth and fifth Rebels to ink contracts with NFL organizations following the conclusion of the 2020 Draft. 

Jalen Julius signed late Saturday night with the reigning Super Bowl winning Kansas City Chiefs, whereas Myles Hartsfield is headed to Carolina to join the Panthers. They couldn't be headed to more different, but optimistic locations. 

Julius will get a chance to win right away, and an outside chance to contribute on a team who's offense is considerably better than their defense. 

Meanwhile, Hartsfield won't win right away in Carolina. But he joins a rebuilding organization with a new, young owner that seems to be moving the franchise in the right direction. 

For Julius, he was a mainstay in the Rebel secondary for four seasons, played in 45 career games for Ole Miss. The 2016 SEC All-Freshman selection registered 138 career tackles and 13 pass deflections. This past year, he set a career high in tackles 68, also accumulating a career high seven pass breakups.

Hartsfield, who earned freshman All-America honors in 2016, appeared in 48 career games for the Rebels, tallying 167 total tackles in his four-year career.

