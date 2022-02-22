Under Armour Miami Camp MVP Fowles Eying Ole Miss Visit

South Florida standout wide receiver recruit to soon see Oxford for the first time

MIAMI -- Lane Kiffin has frequented Florida as a top recruiting pipeline wherever he has coached and Ole Miss has been no different early in his tenure.

The next target the Rebel head football coach could be zeroing in on from the region just happened to turn plenty of heads Sunday at the Under Armour Next All-America Game camp in south Florida. Already armed with an Ole Miss offer among several others, William Fowles walked away with wide receiver MVP honors from the event staff.

The Miami (Fla.) Dade Christian star put on a show despite not being 100 % healthy, he says.

"I'm not all the way healthy but I'm enough to go," Fowles told John Garcia, Jr. of Sports Illustrated. "I outwork everybody that's trying to outwork me. Day in, day out, I'm working every day."

On the recruiting front, Kiffin and the Rebels were the first program he brought up.

"I've been talking to Ole Miss and Michigan State," he said. "Ole Miss is a good program, I like Lane Kiffin's offensive scheme. He likes to throw the ball deep all the time. It's a good scheme for me, it's a good fit for me. I think that would be a good fit for me."

An initial visit to Oxford is in the works for the coming weeks.

"I'm planning on it in March," Fowles said. "I want to see how intense spring practice is and will be."

MSU, Louisville and Tennessee can also potentially soon get Fowles on campus, he says. There is talk of him leaving the south Florida footprint for his college career and he confirmed as much after a dominant performance.

"I want to get out of state," he said. "It feels better to show my talent out of state. Down here, people already know I'm good."

Kiffin's old program, Alabama, is the newest to get in touch with the breakout class of 2023 recruit. As a junior, Fowles averaged better than one score per game in helping Dade Christian to a winning season.

A college commitment is not to be expected from the 6'3", 190-pound Fowles prior to the 2022 football season.

