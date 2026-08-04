Under-The-Radar Ole Miss Players We’re Watching During Fall Camp

Every season, most teams have a handful of players that emerge who emerge as bigger contributors than many expected entering the fall.

For Ole Miss, there are a plethora of established players and highly anticipated newcomers that have received plenty of attention through the offseason. But what about the players that aren’t garnering as much attention and are flying a bit under the national radar heading into the season?

As players report for camp on Monday, we take a look at five Rebels that could quietly make a splash for a team aspiring to make another run in the College Football Playoffs.

Ladarian Clardy, S

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Rebels safety Ladarian Clardy (31) reacts after a play against the Georgia Bulldogs in the fourth quarter during the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Don’t forget how much Pete Golding and defensive assistants wanted to sign Ladarian Clardy to their 2025 recruiting class. The former consensus four-star safety signed with Ole Miss over Florida State, LSU, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt among others.

Clardy didn’t show much in the statbook as a true freshman in 2025, but was able to trend in the right direction towards the season’s end. In Ole Miss’ first seven contests of the year he appeared in just three games, but from Oklahoma to the Fiesta Bowl semifinal, Clardy saw his role increased seemingly each week.

The 5-foot-10, 190-pound defensive back quietly got to soak up snaps, making the most of what was a weaker position unit as a true freshman. Three of his seven tackles on the season came in the Sugar Bowl and Fiesta Bowl.

This season, with three first-year transfers added to the position group, it will be tougher to carve out a consistent role. That said, Clardy has the talent and continuity factor that could help him develop into a consistent contributor for the Rebels’ defense in 2026.

Caleb Odom, TE

Ole Miss Rebels tight end Caleb Odom (4) catches a 2-point conversion against the Miami Hurricanes during their Vrbo Fiesta Bowl matchup at State Farm Stadium on Jan. 8, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ole Miss lost five of its seven leading pass catchers from last year’s 13-win team. Among the two returning Rebels part of that group is junior tight end Caleb Odom.

At 6-foot-5, 240 pounds, Odom brings a unique skillset as a receiving threat. As Ole Miss’ second and third string tight end as a sophomore, Odom caught 19 passes for 197 (10.4 YPC) and two touchdowns. He also tacked on a two-point conversion against Miami in the semifinal matchup.

Going into fall camp, Odom is on track to get consistent first team reps as a first or second string tight end. Over the years, Ole Miss’ and John David Baker’s offense is at its best when the tight end is considerably involved in the passing game. Odom may present Ole Miss’ best receiving threat at the position during fall.

Makhi Frazier, RB

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Michigan State Spartans running back Makhi Frazier (5) runs the ball against the Southern California Trojans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Around Oxford, Makhi Frazier got his name out there during spring camp as the featured back through the first few weeks. Kewan Lacy was still recovering from a shoulder tweak at the time, leading to a fair opportunity for Frazier.

While Lacy has rightfully generated most of the buzz after a record-breaking campaign and a Heisman hopeful season ahead of him, Frazier quietly flies under the national radar in the Rebels’ backfield. Although Lacy was incredibly reliable as a sophomore eagerly looking to prove himself, it would be surprising to see him sustain another year with that workload.

At Michigan State as a sophomore in 2025, Frazier led the Spartans in rushing with 520 yards while averaging 4.5 yards per carry and adding two scores. Frazier describes himself as a ‘downhill runner’.

The usage of the 5-foot-10, 225-pound junior running back should be something to watch during camp.

Michai Boireau, DT

Nov 15, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Florida Gators defensive lineman Michai Boireau (93) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Ole Miss signed former Florida defensive tackle Michai Boireau out of the transfer portal, it was considered a big addition. Since, there hasn’t been much chatter about the Rebels’ new 6-foot-5, 355 pound interior defensive lineman. As expected, returning junior defensive tackle Will Echoles has garnered most of the attention at the position and for good reason.

Echoles could turn into a first round pick and is on the radar of every offensive coordinator that Ole Miss will match up against this upcoming season. With that, Echoles likely facing more double teams should open up others like Boireau to have the opportunity to produce impact plays.

In two seasons with the Gators, Boireau collected 35 tackles, two sacks and an interception in just 17 games. In terms of national landscape, Boireau may be a bit of a forgotten defender.

Look to hear Boireau’s name more this summer and fall.

Caleb Cunningham, WR

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Caleb Cunningham (3) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Around the Manning Center, Caleb Cunningham is anything but a low-profile player. Ole Miss successfully flipped the former five-star receiver from Alabama during the final stretch of Cunningham’s 2025 recruitment.

It’s worth noting that very few remain on the coaching staff that secured his signature, but Cunningham staying put following the fallout along the sidelines shows trust in what the Rebels currently have in place. There’s no doubt Ole Miss has the quarterback going into 2026, but what’s the assortment of its talented wideouts going to look like?

Overall it should be an interesting position group to watch given the talent and dynamics in it. Not many underclassmen will compete for regular contributing snaps in a win-now offense like this, but Cunningham will be an exception as a redshirt freshman in 2026.

With an impressive camp and growing understanding of the playbook, the former five-star may earn consistent impactful opportunities on a potentially contending team.

Ole Miss will hold its first media opportunity of the month on Thursday, Aug. 6, where Pete Golding and select players will be set to speak at the Manning Center.

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