Why Ole Miss' Preseason SEC Ranking Changes the Expectations for Pete Golding

It's nearly that time when the offseason talk can translate into actual football being played. Few programs have undergone as much sudden change as Ole Miss has over the last eight months.

Pete Golding will enter his first full season as head coach. He had a terrific offseason rebuilding the defense through the transfer portal and assembling a top-15 recruiting class for 2027.

The Rebels set a new standard after advancing as far as the semifinal round in the College Football Playoff. However, quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and his team are laser-focused on this season, and it appears the media thinks highly of Ole Miss.

Ole Miss Picked Third in Preseason SEC Polls

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss reacts with running back Kewan Lacy. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rebels were picked to finish third in the SEC by the media, only trailing Georgia (1) and Texas (2). They received six first-place votes.

Ole Miss also had three First Team All-SEC Selections: Chambliss, Kewan Lacy, and Will Echoles. For the second team, Suntarine Perkins and Lucas Carneiro were represented, while Patrick Kutas and Kam Franklin were named to the third-team All-SEC.

The high expectations are coming from within but are clearly seen by the media as well. It's clear that Golding's vision has been well received, and their third-place finish isn't unrealistic.

It starts with Chambliss. He'll be one of the most exciting players in the sport as he builds off a tremendous season. With Lacy in the backfield, this duo will create matchup nightmares for opposing defenses.

Does This Ranking Change the Expectations for Golding?

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Pete Golding speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's rare for a first-time head coach to have such high standards out of the gate. There is a clear belief that Golding can lead Ole Miss back to the heights they reached a season ago.

"I think obviously coming off the success of last year, when you're going into an offseason, you look at those lessons that you learned throughout the season when it didn't go exactly how you saw it going," Golding said. "You try to figure out how can we do it better?"

The road to repeat last year's success will not be easy. Conference play begins with a highly anticipated matchup with LSU. Then, games against Texas, Oklahoma, and Georgia are scattered throughout. The Rebels will be put to the test.

Ultimately, the media hype is often ignored by the players and coaches. But internally, there is pressure to deliver at a high level. Ole Miss will have one of the most talented rosters in program history, and anything short of a return to the CFP will feel like a disappointment.

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