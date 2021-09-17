Uniform Matchup Set For Ole Miss vs. Tulane On Saturday

The Rebels are wearing a uniform combination that has never seen the field of play when they face off against the Green Wave Saturday night.

As has become customary across much of college football, Ole Miss released its uniform combination on Thursday night for its upcoming game against Tulane.

The Rebels typically announce their uniform combination for the week on Thursday nights at 7 p.m. on their Twitter page, and this week, fans will see a uniform combination that has never been seen on the field in Ole Miss football history.

Ole Miss announced that it will be wearing powder blue helmets, red jerseys and white pants for Saturday's game against Tulane. Here's the tweet where the Rebels announced their uniform set for this week.

And here's the tweet Ole Miss released on Friday with a closer look at the threads.

Since Ole Miss brought back white pants in 2013, the Rebels have never worn them with the powder blue helmet and red jersey. Typically, the white pants at home have been reserved for combinations featuring the navy blue helmet, but they decided to mix things up this week with Tulane coming into town.

That being said, Tulane also had a notable uniform announcement earlier this week, featuring "Greenie," a mascot from years past, on the Green Wave helmets. Take a look.

Tulane was a charter member of the SEC in 1932 and remained in the conference until 1966, and it will pay homage to some of its Southeastern Conference success with a helmet decal on the back of their lids that list the years of its three SEC titles: 1934, 1939 and 1949.

The Green Wave will pair their white helmets and jerseys with green pants for this week's matchup against Ole Miss.

Kickoff between the Rebels and Green Wave is scheduled for 7 p.m. on ESPN 2.

