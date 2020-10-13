VIDEO: What's Up With the Lack of Defense in the SEC?

The Southeastern Conference was built on defense. Now, that's seemingly unrecognizable.

Saturday saw the highest scoring single-day ever in the SEC. The Ole Miss vs. Alabama game, in which 111 combined points were scored, was the single-highest non-overtime scoring output in league history.

So what exactly is up with SEC defenses? Let's break it down.

