WATCH: Dannis Jackson on Confidence Struggles as a Freshman, Freedom in New Offense

Dannis Jackson admitted to struggling with confidence as a true freshman in 2019. Well, those issues seem to be behind him as the 5-foot-11, 165-pound receiver from Sumrall, Miss. is poised to make a big leap forward in year two.

See him talk here to media on Wednesday afternoon about those confidence issues, and moving forward as the deep threat playmaker in the new look Rebel offense.

(For more on Jackson's role in the Ole Miss WRs room, see here)

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.