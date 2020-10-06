WATCH: Elijah Moore Speaks to Media After Another Huge Week

Elijah Moore quite literally leads FBS football in receiving.

After another monster, 10 catch game against Kentucky, including the game winning touchdown, Moore is on pace to break the Ole Miss receptions record in a season despite playing a shortened game.

Moore spoke to media earlier this week, coming off his great back-to-back weeks that put him among nation's best. Here's everything he had to say.

