WATCH: Elijah Moore Talks Lessons Learned From 2019 Egg Bowl, More

Ole Miss wide receiver Elijah Moore talked to media on Friday for the first time since the receiver's mental lapse may have cost the Rebels at a shot to win the 2019 Egg Bowl.

Moore, who led Ole Miss in 2019 in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, is thought to be one of the top slot receivers in college football.

He talked to about that Egg Bowl gaffe, lessons learned from his mistakes and the freedom that this new offense gives wide receivers. You can find the full video here.

