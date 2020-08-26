SI.com
The Grove Report
WATCH: Jerrion Ealy's First Press Conference of 2020

Nate Gabler

Jerrion Ealy, or should I say Franklin, as we had to call him today, met with media on Wednesday for the first time since the 2019 Egg Bowl.

See above for everything the lynchpin of the Ole Miss offense said. 

