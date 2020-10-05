WATCH: Lane Kiffin's Full Alabama Week Press Conference

Ole Miss will play their second game inside Vaught-Heminway Stadium on Saturday, hosting the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Rebels, coming off their first win of the Lane Kiffin era, enter the week as 24 point underdogs to the Tide. Ole Miss beat Kentucky last week 42-41 in overtime, while the visiting Alabama team dominated No. 21 Texas A & M 52-24.

Kiffin, who coached at Alabama under Nick Saban from 2014 to 2016, will be facing off against his former boss for the first time since he left to take over the FAU head coaching job.

See here for everything Kiffin said to media going into Alabama week.

