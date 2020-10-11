SI.com
The Grove Report
WATCH: Lane Kiffin's Post-Alabama Press Conference

Nate Gabler

Lane Kiffin just put together the best showing by any former Nick Saban assistant against the Alabama coach, as his new look Rebels dropped a 63-48 game to Alabama that was much closer than the final score suggests.

You can see everything Kiffin said after the solid Rebel showing below. 

Ole Miss is now 1-2 on the season. Both of their losses were to top-5 teams. Next up? A trip to Arkansas. 

More From The Grove Report:

Live Blog: Ole Miss Attempts to Upset Alabama at Vaught-Hemingway

Ole Miss and Alabama are less than one hour away from kickoff. You can follow along here for updates and analysis throughout the game. The Grove Report team will also be answering any questions posed in the comment section below.

Nate Gabler

GroveJake

Lane Kiffin's Rebels Post the Best-Ever Showing By a Saban Assistant in Loss

Nick Saban made the trip to Oxford, Miss. with a 20-0 record against former assistants. He’s now 21-0, but Saban sure as hell isn't going to be happy with his team's play against former Alabama coordinator Lane Kiffin and his new-look Ole Miss team.

Nate Gabler

WATCH: Lane Kiffin on College Gameday Talking Nick Saban, Ole Miss and More

The Lane Kiffin and Nick Saban Dynamic is so fascinating. Ahead of the matchup in Oxford on Saturday night, Kiffin sat down with the ESPN College Gameday team for a really good feature story on the relationship between the two coaches and his first year at Ole Miss.

Nate Gabler

Opinion: Bizarre, Hurricane Filled Randomness Benefits Ole Miss against Alabama

Okay, let's get real here for a minute: Ole Miss is going to simply need a lot of weird shit to happen or order to beat No. 2 Alabama on Saturday night. So what's more weird than playing a game in the remnants of a literal hurricane?

Nate Gabler

Alabama vs. Ole Miss: How to Watch Saturday's Matchup

Ole Miss is hosting Alabama in a hurricane. Below you can find information on how to watch the game and a few more details surrounding the week three matchup.

Nate Gabler

Hurricane Delta to be a Tropical Depression Upon Arrival in Oxford: What Does That Mean?

Ole Miss and Alabama are set to play a football game in Oxford, Miss. at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday evening, as Oxford stands right in storm's future path. What does that mean?

Nate Gabler

Podcast: Breaking Down Ole Miss vs. Alabama with SI's BamaCentral

Ole Miss and Alabama is still on for Saturday evening. We here at The Grove Report teamed up with the Sports Illustrated Alabama channel, BamaCentral, and Tyler Martin to breakdown the game via podcast.

Nate Gabler

How Lane Kiffin Helped Nick Saban Embrace Modern Offensive Philosophy

Offensive philosophy in SEC and college football as a whole has complete shifted in the past decade. Within the conference, the relationship between Nick Saban and Lane Kiffin played a major role in that transformation.

Nate Gabler

Kickoff Time Postponed in Ole Miss vs. Alabama Due to Hurricane Delta

Ole Miss and Alabama will no longer be kicking off at 5:00 p.m. CT on Saturday night. According to SEC officials, the game will now be played at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss and the SEC Exploring Alternatives Alabama Game Due to Hurricane Delta

There's a very realistic chance that the Ole Miss vs. Alabama game may not happen on Saturday evening as prior planned.

Nate Gabler