WATCH: Ole Miss Legends Archie And Eli Manning Appear In Trailer For ESPN's "Eli's Places"

September 4, 2021
WATCH: Archie And Eli Manning Film ESPN's "Eli's Places" On Ole Miss campus

The first family of Ole Miss made an appearance on Campus recently and released a trailer for the younger Manning's new ESPN show.
Archie and Eli Manning arrived at the UM campus to film a new production. The two former Ole Miss quarterbacks took a stroll down the Grove and cruised around the Circle. 

Eli Manning posted a trailer for "Eli's Places" on August 27th. The trailer features many Ole Miss sights. The tv show started streaming on ESPN+ on September 1st. The trailer gives a comical feel with cosplay costumes and Eli getting pulled over by the police with Archie in the passenger seat.

Many familiar faces of the NFL and college football will be featured in the show, including Peyton Manning, Nick Saban, Ed Orgeron, Larry Fitzgerald, Steve Spurrier, and many more.

Earlier in March, Ole Miss students were alerted by the University’s update system that the Circle on the UM campus would be closed from 6 a.m. to noon. 

Archie and Eli Manning cruising around Ole Miss campus

The reason for the closure was due to the presence of a film crew belonging to the National Football League (NFL).

“On Friday, March 19, an NFL Films production crew was on campus to gather scenes for a show that will be the “Peyton’s Places” of College Football,” said Pamela Alexo, director of field operations for NFL Films.

The scenes featured Ole Miss alumni Archie and Eli Manning and even included students, faculty, and staff from the University. The shoot was a great success thanks to the collaboration between NFL Films and the University of Mississippi, and we’re excited to share more information about the show as it becomes available.”

ESPN+ cover art for "Eli's Places"

