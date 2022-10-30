Skip to main content

WATCH: Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin Jaws With Texas A&M DB During Review

The Rebels head coach had some words with an Aggies player during a play review on Saturday night.

COLLEGE STATION, Tex. -- At the end of the third quarter, the No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels held a 24-14 lead over the Texas A&M Aggies, and the play that extended the Rebels' lead called for a video review.

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart connected with wide receiver Jonathan Mingo for six, but a flag for offensive pass interference was originally thrown before being waved off. Lane Kiffin, head coach of the Rebels, was petitioning the officials that the ball was thrown behind the line of scrimmage, and, therefore, the play was legal. During that time, Kiffin also seemingly exchanged words with an A&M defender.

The passing score marked Dart's third of the game, although the offensive production of the night has largely belonged to the rushing game. At the beginning of the fourth quarter, Ole Miss had rushed for over 270 yards as a team.

The Rebels are looking to seal the road win which would be their eighth victory of the season.

