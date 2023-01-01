WATCH: Former Ole Miss Running Back Snoop Conner Scores First NFL Touchdown

Skip to main content

WATCH: Snoop Conner Scores First NFL Touchdown With Jacksonville Jaguars

The former Rebel running back has notched his first score in the NFL.

HOUSTON -- Former Ole Miss Rebels running back Snoop Conner scored his first NFL touchdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon.

Conner found the end zone on the ground in a game against the Houston Texans.

Conner was drafted by the Jaguars in the fifth round of the most recent NFL Draft after a career at Ole Miss that spanned three seasons. While in Oxford, Conner rushed for more than 1,500 yards in his collegiate career and found the end zone 26 times, including 13 in his final season with the Rebels. He also recorded over 200 receiving yards at Ole Miss.

Conner joined the Rebels in 2019 as a product of Hattiesburg (Miss.) High School where he had an illustrious prep career. He shared carries in 2021 with running backs Jerrion Ealy and Henry Parrish Jr.

