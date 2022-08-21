Way-Too-Early Staff Predictions: Ole Miss vs. Arkansas

Last season's bout between the Ole Miss Rebels and Arkansas Razorbacks was one that will be remembered in college football history. Have we come to expect anything less in this rivalry?

The Rebels held on for a 52-51 win over the Hogs in Oxford, sparked by a last-second score by Arkansas and a missed two-point conversion after time expired. ESPN named that contest the best college football game of 2021, and the matchups between Ole Miss and Arkansas have been wild in general over the last few seasons.

What will the Razorbacks bring to the table when the Rebels come to town this season? We have taken a look at Arkansas as a whole, and now, it's time for early staff predictions on how this one will play out.

Cole Thompson

If not for a failed two-point conversion in overtime, Arkansas might have won last season in Oxford. This isn't to say that the Rebels got lucky, but the two programs mirrored each other in offensive production in more ways than one.

K.J. Jefferson is returning for the Hogs at quarterback. Matt Corral isn't for the Rebels. Arkansas returns eight defensive starters. Ole Miss doesn't. It's another close one, but with the game being in Fayetteville, Arkansas doesn't need to worry about a two-point conversion.

Arkansas 41, Ole Miss 31

Adam Rapier

Ole Miss and Arkansas matched up in 2021 and competed in an extremely high-scoring game. The offenses were electric, and both teams rushed for over 300 yards.

Matt Corral threw for a respectable 287 yards and no interceptions. Ole Miss' current running back room has the potential to have the same performance, but I'm interested to see how the quarterback play will be. Whichever quarterback wins the starting job will have 10 games to find his footing before facing the Razorbacks. But with minimal tape on both, it's hard to determine if they will be able to handle a game of this magnitude.

Ole Miss 28, Arkansas 24

Ben King

While last year’s matchup against Arkansas was an offensive shootout, the defense will be more prevalent this season. The Ole Miss defense will record three turnovers and the Razorbacks will record two.

Ole Miss running back Zach Evans will put the offense on his back rushing for over 120 yards and recording three total touchdowns. Ole Miss and Arkansas will battle back and forth in this Week 11 matchup, but the Rebs will come out on top.

Ole Miss 31, Arkansas 24



John Macon Gillespie

The Rebels may have found a promising quarterback by this point of the season, but for now, I give the edge to the home team with a proven signal caller taking snaps.

Arkansas 35, Ole Miss 24

