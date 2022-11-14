Week 12 Bowl Projections: Where Are The Rebels Bowling This Postseason?

OXFORD, Miss. -- With just two weeks remaining in the college football regular season, it is time to see where the Ole Miss Rebels will be finishing their 2022 campaign.

Last year, Ole Miss won 10 regular season games for the first time in program history and wound up securing a spot in the illustrious New Year's Six. The Rebels would face off against the Baylor Bears in the Allstate Sugar Bowl, losing 21-7.

Sports Illustrated's Richard Johnson released his latest set of bowl projections on Monday and picked Ole Miss to fall just outside the New Year's Six this coming bowl season after its loss to Alabama on Saturday. Johnson has the Rebels going to the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 2 to face the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Citrus Bowl, Orlando (1 p.m., ABC)

SEC vs. Big Ten

Ole Miss vs. Penn State

Following its loss to Alabama on Saturday, the Rebels will travel to Fayetteville this weekend to face the Arkansas Razorbacks. Kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network.

