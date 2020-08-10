The Grove Report
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

#WeWantToPlay. Ole Miss Rebels Attempting to Reclaim the CFB Season

Nate Gabler

#WeWantToPlay.

The idea of fall college football seems more bleak than ever as we enter the second full week of August. But players from around the nation, including some here at Ole Miss, are attempting to change the narrative. This fight might not be over yet.  

It's a script started by Clemson quarterback, and likely No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Trevor Lawrence. 

As players, first in the Pac12 then expanding across the country, began to make death demands of the season in a #WeAreUnited movement, Lawrence was quick to say he supported that notion, but never backed down on one simple fact – he is adamant he wanted to play. 

As leaders from the Big Ten met on Sunday night with a reported agenda of pushing the football season to the fall, Lawrence's ideal took another major step to legitimacy. 

Players from around the nation, including a bunch here in Oxford and other well regarded players such as Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, joined in with the #WeWantToPlay movement. At one point, it was the highest trending topic on Twitter.

Now, it's taken another form of legitimacy.

At least for now, it seems like the vocal majority of athletes at Ole Miss support this desire to play college football in the fall. 

Unfortunately, that isn't really their decision. 

A high ranking official in the Ole Miss athletic department confirmed to The Grove Report on Sunday night that SEC athletic directors have three scheduled meetings for this upcoming week. In a normal week, they've been meeting just once and occasionally twice. 

More From The Grove Report:

College Football Update: What The Heck is Going On?

SEC COVID-19 Management Requirements Include Twice Weekly Testing, More

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

College Football Update: What The Heck is Going On?

On Friday, the Southeastern Conference released the names of the two additional teams each school will be playing in the 10-game, conference only schedule.By Sunday, it's looking increasingly impossible that football will happen at all.

Nate Gabler

Ranking the Ten Games on the Ole Miss Schedule by Difficulty

The Southeastern Conference announced on Friday evening the two addition teams from the SEC East that Ole Miss will be playing in 2020 under their 10-game format. Here's how they shake out in order of difficulty.

Nate Gabler

BREAKING: Ole Miss Adds Kentucky and South Carolina to 2020 Football Schedule

The Southeastern Conference is yet to release dates of the newly revamped slate of games for the 2020 football season, but on Friday afternoon they did announce the two additional schools each SEC opponent will be adding.

Nate Gabler

by

MattySolo

All the new SEC cross-conference matchups

Nate Gabler

SEC To Announce Additional Football Opponents Tonight on SEC Network Show

The SEC will be announcing the additional two football teams tonight, Friday Aug. 7, on a live SEC Network show.

Nate Gabler

Rebels Make Top 6 for Three-Star Offensive Tackle Kamron Scott

Lane Kiffin continues to tackle the biggest kids he can get his hands on. On Thursday night, Kiffin and Ole Miss got one step closer to landing one of those offensive tackles in Kamron Scott from Texas.

Nate Gabler

SEC COVID-19 Management Requirements Include Twice Weekly Testing, more

With regular season football kicking off on Sept. 26 and training camps opening in 10 days, the Southeastern Conference released their universal COVID-19 management requirements on Friday morning.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Commit Dink Jackson Modeling His Game After Jamal Adams

Landing Dink Jackson, a versatile four-star defender and SI All-American candidate, might have been Kiffin's signature get to this point. One of the more versatile defenders in the entire 2021 class, Jackson caught up with The Grove Report to talk Ole Miss and maybe more interestingly, how he models his game.

Nate Gabler

by

OMDad13

Ole Miss Women Adds Aleah Sorrentino to 2020-21 Roster

Ole Miss women's basketball has added Aleah Sorrentino to its roster for the 2020-21 season, head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin announced Thursday.

Nate Gabler

Eli Manning to be Inducted Into New Jersey Hall of Fame

Eli Manning is going to have a busy fall. He's already set to have both his New York Giants and Ole Miss jersey retired. Now he's receiving a new distinction – induction into the New Jersey Hall of Fame.

Nate Gabler